2019 was an epic year for games. We released some great games like Resident Evil 2 Remake, Death Stranding and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

One of the most exciting things about starting a new year is reviewing our achievements and milestones that have been achieved throughout the year. Thanks to Sony, we can now see some impressive statistics of our PlayStation gaming success.

When using PlayStation, Sony has put together a lot of statistics for you, including the top games, time spent, the longest play time, the number of days in the year and much more. If you would like to see your specific statistics, please click here – USA, EU.

There will also be a special avatar that will be rewarded for each player depending on their game line. I personally received the Action Hero, but your avatar is likely to vary. Check out the full description of each title below:

Action Hero – for the player who lives for the epic moments in action adventure games

Legendary Warrior – for the player who faces the challenge in fighting games

Master Explorer – for the player who has developed this platform game again and again

Master Strategist – for the player who likes to solve puzzles in a good strategy game

Speed ​​Demon – for the player who leaves his passengers in the dust in a fast-paced racing game

Sports Phenom – for the player with a competitive advantage and a penchant for sports games

Marksman – for the player who puts his stamp on a shooter game

2020 will be an even better year than 2019, so the gaming community is very excited about what’s to come. Have you checked your game stats for 2019? What were your top games in 2019? What are you looking forward to in 2020? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Sony on Twinfinte