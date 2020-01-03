"Playing with the character": how Mark Pope's basketball DNA translates into success on the court for the BYU basketball team

Loading...

Mark Pope, welcome to the West Coast Conference.

BYU's freshman and his 2020 edition of the Cougars host Loyola Marymount on Saturday night in their first league game at the Marriott Center. LMU defeated San Diego 69-58 on Thursday as an advantage for the trip to Provo. Meanwhile, Pope's team is on a run of five consecutive wins.

So far, what do we know about the era of the Pope in BYU, however brief it may have been?

Your team has acquired your personality. It is high power.

What we have seen in the Cougars is a team that plays with a lot of energy, chemistry and concentration. Pope has also contributed a definite identity to the crime of BYU; It seems determined.

None of this is lost with former BYU and EuroLeague star Travis Hansen, who also played for the Atlanta Hawks of the NBA.

"Playing with the character is in the DNA of coach Pope," Hansen said. “Their teams play with aggressiveness, intensity and a warrior fighting spirit. I am proud of the character Pope has brought back to BYU. "

The Cougars are 11-4 with one of the most difficult preseason schedules of a BYU team at this time in a season. The calendar is ranked 23rd by Sagarin, 31th by ESPN and 35th by KenPom.

One of BYU's losses reached the undefeated No. 13 of the state of San Diego and another occurred against No. 2 Kansas without Major Yoeli Childs. The other two losses were overtime defeats on the road at Boise State (without Childs) and rival Utah, with Childs being helped off the floor at the decisive moment after leading by 16.

Pope's team had an adjusted offensive efficiency rating of 67 in November after the victories over Houston, UCLA and Virginia Tech. But with Childs, since December, that ranking has moved to number 10 nationwide.

BYU is among the top 20 in several offensive statistical categories, including the percentage of field goals (14th), the percentage of field goals of 3 points (8th), the field goals of 3 points per game (9th), assists per game (11th) and attendance. -ratio of rotation (8º).

Despite lacking a tire protector like the injured Gavin Baxter, Pope's players defend better than past seasons, stay in front of opponents for longer, change screens intelligently and are more effective in positioning for the help side defense. Sometimes, as shown against the top 10 rebound team, Oral Roberts, they can get rebounds at key moments at the end of the games.

A dazzling defensive statistic is the gap between the 3-point BYU shot at 40% and the opponents with only 29%, proof that Pope's defense is effectively fragmenting the accuracy of the opponent at a distance.

One of the most impressive features of Pope 1.0 is the combination of former WAC player of the year at UVU Jake Toolson and All-WCC guard TJ Haws and make them complement each other with a role-playing game that works.

So far, Toolson is shooting 46.5% from the field and 43.9% from a distance. It has 85% accuracy from the line and averages 5.1 rebounds and 14.7 points per game. Toolson has 63 assists, Haws 73 (the latter averages 43% of the field, 34% beyond the goal and 12.5 points per game).

Toolson's constant rank complements Haws' ability to take down a dribble defender with the threat of occasional bombs.

"What impresses me most about this team is its ability to improve," said Mark Durrant, a man of color in KSL Radio game broadcasts. “They have leadership and maturity to recognize and address the deficiencies and make them strengths. Obviously, Yoeli makes them better too, but this team is selfless and has great leadership, and that is making a difference and gives me great hope to succeed at the West Coast Conference. ”

Then there is the transfer of Arizona Alex Barcello, the icing on the cake on Pope's backcourt. It is effective with 49% of shots from the field; 43% of 3.

The WCC is once again grouped as a high-level league led by possibly the nation's number 1 team, Gonzaga, followed by Saint Mary's and then BYU. After that, the fall is significant.

The Zags occupy the 6th place in the NCAA NET ranking, followed by Saint Mary's at 29 and BYU 34. The next WCC team classification is Santa Clara at 88.

Most of the WCC teams have already reported their season.

Pope has his chance Saturday night.

