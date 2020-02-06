Playful coyote and badger pair recorded on video

A coyote and a tie are captured on camera while they playfully prepare themselves for a walk through a tunnel in the Santa Cruz Mountains. (California Council of Land and Trails)

It almost resembles the scene of an animated film with animals.

A coyote playfully wobbles to something outside the camera, before a fluffy tie enters the screen.

The two friends trot and waddle through a tunnel into the night.

Article continues below …

The short but cute scene gives new insight into two animals that are usually not known for epic cuteness.

This is the best you will see all day! 🐾

Our nature cameras saw a #coyote and #badger together – the first time this type of behavior was recorded in the San Francisco # BayArea.https: //t.co/YDcnhyiWL1 pic.twitter.com/qZQgcbwtTk

– Open Space Trust (@POST_fans) 4 February 2020

The pair was captured on an external camera placed by the Peninsula Open Space Trust (POST) while using an artificial tunnel built under a roadway to reduce the number of deaths from animals versus cars.

According to the POST, coyotes and badgers hunt together, but until now they have never been recorded on video together.

“It’s a real treat if we get videos like this that show some personality and remind us of the relationships between wild animals and how playful they can be,” wrote the POST on his website.

More stories