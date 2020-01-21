While the NFL in Florida, a few states west of Sunshine State, still has a very significant and a much less important game ahead of it, Alabama will host the official launch of DRAFT SZN as an NFL coach, staff, and some others Country college players will meet on Mobile this week for the Reese Senior Bowl 2020 – Matt Rhule, Phil Snow and other Panthers coaches will assess and question the prospects as they continue to gather information for key decisions in the future. The next core of the Panthers comes not only from the seventh selection in the design, but possibly also from their later selection. The long process of finding the next rough diamond begins this week.

Almost 30% of the league plan each season is made up of players who have played in the Senior Bowl once. Dennis Daley, Kawann Short and James Bradberry have all made a name for themselves in the annual event, and in the third round Will Grier started the 2019 game for the South squad. Less important than the actual game on Saturday is training over the next few days – there are three training days, including 90-minute sessions for each team on Tuesday and two-hour sessions on Wednesday and Thursday. All of these topics will be broadcast live on the NFL network and ESPN / ESPNU will broadcast the sessions on Wednesday and Thursday.

Here are some players Panthers fans should watch out for in Mobile this week:

The quarterbacks

Even without the alleged leader Joe Burrow or the prominent name Tua Tagovailoa, there will be a lot to see when the QBs conquer the field in Mobile this week, as potential top ten favorite Justin Herbert from Oregon will be there Air Raid -Product Anthony Gordon and Steven Montez, the best quarterback in Colorado’s history with a cannon for one arm. Not to mention Shea Patterson, Jordan Love or Jalen Hurts, who could all improve their designs and maybe consider the first round – if they not only impress on the field in Mobile, but especially during their interviews with teams.

Brycen Hopkins, TE Purdue

Would the Panthers, a stunning route runner with an immediate defense mismatch in base defense, be interested in combining Day 2 with the fourth of 2018, Ian Thomas, in a duel set? Hopkins definitely fits in the shape of the “tight end” that can either play the seam or after the catch, and it seems like he could have a strong presence in the red zone at the next level – he had seven touchdowns in his Senior season at Purdue.

Hakeem Adenjii, T / G Kansas

While Adenjii has started most games in a duel with the left since 2016, he may be better suited as a central defender, and the Panthers not only have a question mark on the left, but could use another depth mark for Matt Paradis and Trai Turner – before especially if Greg Little proves to be vulnerable to injury in his rookie season and Dennis Daley is forced into the star role in the left duel. The 6-4, 302-pound Adenjii was awarded the All-Big 12 by the coaches in its first season and was a reliable piece for the Jayhawks despite a labrum injury – it could be someone of the Panthers Middle to end.

Brandon Aiyuk, WR Arizona State

Other weapons for Joe Brady and a new high octane offense don’t seem like a bad idea, and Aiyuk is a big piece to wait for – just like the current duo Curtis Samuel and DJ Moore, the entire state of Arizona is a constant threat Score with the ball in hand – last season he had 65 catches for almost 1,200 yards and an average of over 18 yards per reception. He averaged 31.9 yards per kick return and 16.1 yards per punt return – while Aiyuk may be a first choice if the Panthers are going all-in on guns, he could compete early on Day 2 as an option.

Josiah Coatney, iDL Ole Miss

With the defensive line in flux – to say the least – the Panthers will likely be looking for players who can poke holes anywhere on the drawboard, and while all eyes will be on Auburn’s defensive tackle Derrick Brown in April, Coatney could offer one versatile Option later in the draft – he switched from a 4-2-5 system to a 3-4 at Ole Miss and had lost 15.5 tackles in the past three seasons. The 6-3, 309-pound defender would likely be an option on day 3 if the Panthers were interested.

Kenny Willekes, EDGE Michigan State

Should the Panthers try to find a 4: 3 end on the defensive, Willekes would do the trick – he has lost 47.5 tackles and 22 sacks in the last three seasons and could offer a rotation option – especially if he is in the Is able to perform well and practice on Saturday in Mobile.

Javon Kinlaw, iDL South Carolina

Kinlaw is one of Mobile’s most talented defenders and will be a hot commodity after the outbreak for the Gamecocks this season in terms of both pass rush (six sacks in 2019) and sensitivity to rush defense – anywhere The panthers urgently need help. At 6-5, 315 pounds, he could turn a good week in the senior bowl into a higher rating for the first round. If the Panthers try to lower the price, Kinlaw might be an option if he’s late at the moment – but his unmatched work ethic could add to his holdings after he’s able to show what he’s going to do next month can do at the draft combine.

Ashtyn Davis, S. California

If the Panthers don’t want to bring Tre Boston back – or they don’t – they could be the first draft in some time that free security is a valuable asset to the Scout season. Davis projects as a versatile piece, similar to Ross Cockrell, as 6-1 safety last season has taken a number of positions for Cal. Davis had 166 tackles, seven interceptions and 12 pass defenses over the course of his career and it would not be a surprise if he could also participate in special teams at the next level.

