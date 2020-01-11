Players support shortened halftime break: Marsh

“One thing I would say, and that’s what underpins everything, is that we are all responsible for making the game as attractive as possible.

“The numbers suggest that viewership will decrease as games progress, so if we can somehow compress the game a little bit, it will be an advantage, and that’s really the lens that players are putting on it. It’s not a big health and security issue. ” If it keeps viewers up to date, that’s a good thing. “

The proposal – the AFL originally only took a 10-minute break – sparked heated debates. Fans are concerned about the impact it will have on game day if they go to the bathroom, queue up to eat, and return to their seats before the game restarts. The traditional half-time kick-out game could also be at risk.

However, it’s the $ 2.508 billion deal with Channel Seven and Foxtel that underpins league and player payments.

It turned out that the players have drawn their attention to the next collective agreement. The current six-year contract for men expires in 2022 – the same year as the new CBA for women and the current contract for broadcasting rights.

Loading

With the men’s deal announced in June 2017, players secured around 28 percent of the revenue they believed they made “real partners” in the game. They received an automatic 20 percent raise under a $ 1.84 billion agreement that immediately raised the average player wage from $ 309,000 to $ 371,000 and the player salary cap from $ 10.37 million to $ 12.45 million were raised. There was an increase of 1.2 percent in 2018, 1.3 percent last year, and two percent a year over the next three seasons.

When the last year of the agreement comes in 2022, the average player wage is expected to be $ 389,000, with a wage cap of $ 13.54 million.

Marsh spoke at the AFLW Directors and Delegates conference on Saturday that the next CBA had already been discussed.

“It’s part of the [Saturday] conversation – we always plan and try to understand what the players’ priorities are. We’ve already talked about that,” he said.