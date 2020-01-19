On Tuesday evening, one of the best players in the history of Panthers hung up its tunnels.

Seven-time Pro Bowl linebacker Luke Kuechly announced that he was leaving the NFL at the age of 28. Kuechly announced his announcement in a video posted on the Panthers’ official Twitter account, and as expected, Kuechly’s sudden news sent shock waves to the NFL.

“In my heart, I know it’s the right thing to do.” Pic.twitter.com/mSDyJ0iEMw

– Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 15, 2020

Some of Kuechly’s former and current teammates, as well as players against whom he played in the league, have sent their best wishes to the leader of the Panthers.

Words cannot describe who Luke Kuechly is as a person, friend and team-mate. We shared countless memories with each other, both in the field and outside. I am honored to be his friend and I will always appreciate the impact he has had on my life. I love you buddy pic.twitter.com/0DHYkOwDp1

– Greg Olsen (@ gregolsen88), January 15, 2020

I just want to hold a group FaceTime with #PantherNation. I just want someone to shed that tear. I am here and watch Luke Highlights. I say to myself: “Man, he’s just retired, keep it together, Tre!” Lol That hurts! We are hurt! The best LB that has ever put on a panther jersey! 😭🐐

– Tre Boston (@ TreBos10), January 15, 2020

I couldn’t be more proud to call you my brother! Congratulations on a damn good career! The game will miss you as much as the game, brother! I love you my brother! https://t.co/6jw3C1xeZK

– Thomas Davis (@ThomasDavisSDTM), January 15, 2020

I had the privilege of playing alongside HOF #MikeSingletary & Coaching HOF @ BUrlacher54 & @LukeKuechly deserve this honor one day. But more importantly, I remember Luke’s sense of humor because his leadership and 4 are great teammates. pic.twitter.com/MM96l6vZSS

– Ron Rivera (@RiverboatRonHC), January 15, 2020

After playing with @ PatrickWillis52, I didn’t think I could touch the field with another LB of its caliber. Then I went to Carolina. Enjoy retirement @LukeKuechly!

– Eric Reid (@ E_Reid35) January 15, 2020

In the short time I was here in Carolina, it was a pleasure to learn from you and play with you. We will miss miss #greatteammate https://t.co/L9Dbyh4yjU

– DJ Moore💫 (@idjmoore), January 15, 2020

Forever my brother! You’ve set the standard for me since I’ve been in the league. I hate to see you go, but I love it to stay up there. LUUUUKKKKEEEE !! Stay svckafree August @LukeKuechly

– Trai Turner (@trai_turner) January 15, 2020

When you grew up as LB you see Luke Kuechly, but playing with him and looking for his brain is still amazing to me. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/W1X7AVQaVw

– Jermaine Carter Jr. (@ JERMA1NECARTER) January 15, 2020

A lot of respect to one of the great LBs to play football. You did so much for this game and you were a special player to watch. The game loses a great one. Nothing but respect ✊🏾 https://t.co/Ja76illgi5

– Bobby Wagner (@Bwagz), January 15, 2020

Luke was a fierce, intense competitor who loved his teammates and the soccer game. An absolute professional who always believed in the team first. It revolutionized the modern standard for MLBs. It was an honor to coach him. He is the best man on and off the field. 🐐 @ LukeKuechly

– Al Holcomb (@ 1CoachHolcomb), January 15, 2020

Great man. Good player. It was an honor to play against your brother. Enjoy the next phase 59, you deserve it https://t.co/upzU48DtUH

– Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 15, 2020

Luke doesn’t even have social media, he’s so different. I need to see him in person soon and always have my respect playing against him. The meetings were always a bit longer and the game plans a little more complex. He kept you honest.

– Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) January 15, 2020

Damn mane! The game is over, miss you, Luke! You had a legendary career! Thank you for teaching us how to play the game properly ️ ️ https://t.co/b0H0PC1M6l

– Kwon Alexander (@kwon), January 15, 2020

His picture was on the stadium but he treated me (a career support) as if I was the most important man on the team. He was in the top ten, but worked as if he was not occupied. Luke is an inspiration. I am grateful to call you friend @LukeKuechly. https://t.co/SIgJb1bG17

– Ben Hartsock (@BenHartsock) January 15, 2020

Incredible player and person.

The game will miss you brother! https://t.co/UxKiTkww7S

– JJ Watt (@JJWatt), January 15, 2020

Luke Küchly is one of the purest and most authentic people I’ve met! He was a great team mate and friend! honored to have played with you! The grid will miss your presence, but I’m excited to see what the next chapter has in store for you! I love you brother! #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/0a6k4urcRu

– Jonathan Stewart (@ Jonathanstewar1), January 15, 2020

Just one of my favorite teammates and one of the three best players I’ve ever seen. I can’t wait to see what’s next for you! https://t.co/zrDa2mo2HU

– Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR), January 15, 2020

Luke Kuechly was the linebacker colleague in the 2012 draft, the crème de la crème.

I respect the hell his decision to retire. He missed 3 games in “15” and the last 6 games in “16” with a concussion. It’s a hall of fame, but life is more than football. pic.twitter.com/O7ep4ZxjJP

– Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho), January 15, 2020

That is a man with character. https://t.co/wZv82YGg5L

– Ronnie Lott (@RonnieLottHOF), January 15, 2020

One of the greatest players of our time! 🐐 @LukeKuechly will never forget to play against you! Good luck in the future !! pic.twitter.com/OsCiFXHVPP

– JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) January 15, 2020

@ LukeKuechly you played the game the way it was supposed to be played … like a real ass that was out there to hit everyone and everyone who moved and wore a different colored jersey. Good luck. All respect.

– Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN), January 15, 2020

Luke, thank you for showing me the way and being the blueprint for how an LB should play this game! I modeled my game and learned from you from the start! I wish you continued success in your future efforts! You had a hell of a trip! See you in the PFHOF! #maniac

– Darius Leonard (@ dsleon45), January 15, 2020

Congratulations @LukeKuechly on early retirement. You were a fearless player out there on the field. Soooo … when are you coming back?

– Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski), January 15, 2020

