The 2020 NHL All-Star Games ice events will take place this weekend with the Skills Competition on Friday evening and the All-Star Game on Saturday at the Enterprise Center in Saint-Louis.

Three of the four NHL divisions have seen players drop out due to injury or personal reasons, with the metropolitan division being the hardest hit. Here is who was named on an initial list but will not participate in the ice events:

METROPOLITAN DIVISION

Jake Guentzel (shoulder surgery)

Kyle Palmieri (foot injury)

Dougie Hamilton (surgery for broken fibula)

Joonas Korpisalo (knee surgery)

Artemi Panarin (upper body injury)

Alex Ovechkin (chose not to attend)

The replacements for the metropolitan division are Kris Letang, New Jersey Nico Hischier, New York’s Chris Kreider, Carolina’s Jaccob Slavin, and Tristan Jarry.

ATLANTIC DIVISION

Tuukka rask (chose not to attend)

Auston Matthews (wrist condition, will always participate in off-ice events)

Ottawa to replace Atlantic Division Brady Tkachuk and Tampa Bay Andrei Vasilevskiy.

PACIFIC DIVISION

Jakob Silfverberg (personal reasons)

Logan Couture (fractured ankle)

Darcy Kuemper (lower body injury)

Marc-Andre Fleury (chose not to attend)

Substitutes for Pacific Division are for San Jose Tomas hertl, Vegas’ Max Paciorettyand Calgary David Rittich. In addition, Pacific Division Head Coach Gerard Gallant has been replaced by Arizona Rick tocchet after Gallant was fired by Vegas.

Updated complete lists can be found here.

Here is a list of notable events taking place in Saint-Louis this week:

Thursday January 23

5 p.m. – 7 p.m. – 2020 NHL Star Media Day

Stifel Theater

7:00 p.m. – St. Louis Blues Alumni Game

Centene Community Ice Center

Friday January 24

15:30. – NHL Corporate Star Friday Concert featuring O.A.R. And NHL 2020 Star Red Carpet Arrivals

Enterprise Center, 14th and Market Streets

17:30. – NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, media availability

Enterprise Center

7:00 p.m. – Skills of the 2020 NHL Stars

Enterprise Center

Saturday January 25

12 p.m. – 3 p.m. – Chel Gaming Challenge (public event)

Ballpark Village

5 p.m. – Green Day outdoor performance

Enterprise Center, 14th and Market Streets

7 p.m. – 2020 NHL All-Star Game

Enterprise Center

