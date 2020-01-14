Players are fighting more bushfire in qualifying in Melbourne Park

Tennis Australia announces that it will continue to work with its medical team, the Bureau of Meterology and Environment Protection Authority, to make decisions about whether playing is safe.

TA has installed measuring devices for air quality on site. The game is expected to continue in the opening round of qualifying.

Melbourne’s skyline is shrouded in hazy bushfire, with Melbourne Park in the foreground, where the Australian Open qualifying takes place. Credit: AP

Top seed Dennis Novak from Austria competes against the German Dustin Brown, while on the second day a number of local hopes come into play.

Among the Australian women, Kaylah McPhee will face Belarusian Greet Minnen while Jamie Fourli’s Fang Yin Xun from China will meet.

Olivia Rogowska and Storm Standers are also in the first round.

For men, Akira Santillan meets Frenchman Quentin Halys, while Sydney-born teenager Rinky Hijikata meets runner-up Henri Laaksonen.

Australia already has 18 players in the main single draw, led by # 1 women’s world, Ashleigh Barty. The game starts on Monday.

AAP