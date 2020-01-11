Loading...

Prendergast said the player union must be convinced by the NRL that a transfer window is in the interest of the players.

“We agree that this is an area that needs to be considered in its entirety,” he said. “There are a number of other factors that play an important role, such as club stability in leadership and coaching positions, and teams that manage their salary caps.”

In July 2019, Prendergast pushed back during discussions to introduce a transfer window that NRL chief Todd Greenberg wanted to bring into play by the end of 2019.

“Although we are always open to mechanisms to improve the contract environment, we do not currently support this,” said Prendergast at the time.

The Mitchell saga will perish as one of the most complicated signings in NRL history. A crackdown is required against players who break contracts due to the media circus years before their end. As the Herald reveals, Mitchell is ready to reach an agreement with the Rabbitohs for the 2020 season after three long months if South Sydney and the Roosters reach an agreement.

However, Prendergast said that a transfer window on the NRL could backfire and damage the game’s image.

“Proper enforcement and monitoring of a trade and transfer window will also be challenging and cost time and money that we believe is better spent elsewhere,” he said. “If there are clubs, players, or agents that violate the law, the NRL would be forced to take action that does little to improve the game’s image.”

The issue first came to light in 2017 when Angus Crichton signed a three-year deal with South Sydney archrival Roosters before his last season.