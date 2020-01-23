Play Books drops the nav drawer for the material theme switch

The last major update of Play Books had the web client add beta features such as “Custom Shelves” in August. The Android app now has a Material Theme account changer that replaces the navigation drawer.

Instead of a hamburger button in the top left corner of Play Books for Android, a magnifying glass icon is now integrated into the search field. Previous menu items can now be accessed by tapping your Google account profile image on the other side of the bar.

This standard user interface found in the Google app, Gmail, Drive and countless other first-party clients provides a list of all registered accounts on your device. Below that are ‘Settings for Play Books’ and ‘Help & Feedback’. The voice search icon gets a shock until you tap the field, while Cast for audio books appears to the left of your avatar.

A small change, the Play Books Material Theme switcher results in a wonderfully clean and modern app. With this update, Google seems to have made a few other adjustments on the ‘Library’ tab.

The upper tabs have been simplified to only “Your books” – instead of “Shelves” and “E-books” – and “Series”. A row below provides access to filters for content type, completion status, purchases / uploads, offline and authors.

The material books switch of Play Books must be rolled out broadly with versions 5.6 and 5.7 from the Play Store.

