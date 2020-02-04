PlatinumGames is still interested in canceled Xbox One Scalebound game

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dgxcs_5cztw [/ embed]

Do you remember Scalebound? It was a game that was announced years ago. The development team PlatinumGames took over the creation of the title for Microsoft. The development of the action role-playing game started in 2013 and should be Xbox One and PC exclusive. There was a lot of hype behind the title. Unfortunately, the game was canceled and there were many disappointed fans hoping for a chance to play the game.

There weren’t too many exclusives on the Microsoft Xbox One platform, but there could have been at least one more title in the limited catalog if they had kept Scalebound afloat. The video game was an action role-playing game in which the players played the role of a young man using a dragon. Unfortunately, the game had some issues in its sights as Microsoft officially canceled the game in 2017. From there, PlatinumGames continued to work on other video game titles such as the successful Nier: Automata and Astral Chain and is currently working on the expected third episode of Bayonetta. Nevertheless, the development studio is still interested in working with Scalebound again.

PlatinumGames is currently able to publish IPs itself. However, you cannot just resume Scalebound. In conversation with Eurogamer, the head of the Atsushi Inaba studio was asked about scalebound. According to Inaba, it was a game they would like to develop again if they had the opportunity. Since the IP address is owned by Microsoft, you cannot do anything with the title at the moment.

It actually depends on Microsoft allowing the studio to continue developing Scalebound, although there is no word on whether Microsoft means the same with regard to IP. It appears that both parties did not particularly like Scalebound’s original development. If this game is to return to development, it’s probably a title that needs a major overhaul to meet the expectations of Microsoft and the team working on IP.

Source: WCCFTech