Platinum Edition game is 58% off

Every new episode brings new challenges.

Picture: Aspyr

TL; DR: Build your own world with Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Platinum Edition for $ 49, a 58% saving.

It is easy to feel helpless in the modern world. Perhaps you played with the idea of ​​creating a brand new world between the President of the United States, who is at risk of war here, and the climate crisis that is causing the collapse of entire ecosystems. Unfortunately that is not possible. But you can fool yourself with Sid Meier’s Civilization games.

Sid Meier’s Civilization, the forefather of the turn-based strategy game, has existed since the early 1990s and gives people the opportunity to play God and create their own worlds. From the beginning, these games posed the challenge of building an empire that stood the test of time. And with every new release, there are new ways to win that require smart planning and brilliant tactics. At the moment, you can buy the latest release, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Platinum Edition, for half the price and try yourself as a great and powerful creator.

With the Platinum Edition, six DLC packages as well as the extensions Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm you will also get your money’s worth. Whether you’re an experienced Civilization veterinarian or know a brand new game, the Platinum Edition is the perfect entry point for PC gamers. All you need is a 64-bit processor and Windows 7 or higher to get started.

Victory isn’t easy, but each new episode brings new challenges that get players to get more. The Sid Meier Civilization VI Platinum Edition normally costs $ 119.19, but you can save 58% and buy it now for only $ 49.

