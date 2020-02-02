Plastic ban cannot be immediate, restaurants warn Ottawa | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“We really call on the government to have an approach that takes into account the full life cycle of products, but also provides reasonable timelines for safe and functional alternatives to enter the market,” said Patterson.

While restaurants struggle with finding non-plastic options, they see a sharp increase in demand for takeaway containers due to the explosion of online food delivery services. Restaurants Canada reports between 2017 and 2018, ordering via apps and websites grew 44 percent.

The Ipsos Foodservice Monitor found in 2018, sales via food delivery grew by 54 percent and take-out grew by 18 percent. Although personal dining is still the majority of restaurant sales – 79 percent in 2018 – there is no growth in that market segment.

Patterson said that restaurants should ensure that alternatives are also safe and accessible to customers. She said the government has been open to industry so far.

Chelsea Rochman, an assistant professor of ecology at the University of Toronto, whose laboratory specializes in water pollution caused by people, said that when it comes to deciding which products should be banned, there is some “low-hanging fruit” such as plastic shopping bags and straws. The bags, Rochman said, can easily be replaced with reusable options and plastic straws can be completely eliminated for most people. Many shops and restaurants have already replaced or eliminated both.

Paper-based collection containers are already popular and are better for the environment than plastic or styrofoam versions, even if the papers are dumped, she said.

Other items, such as cutlery, can be more difficult to trace, at least in the short term, because most people do not have their own reusable forks and spoons.

“It’s a huge social changeover,” Rochman said.

She said asking is what is likely to happen to a product at the end of the first use. Some compostable plastics may go to industrial composting facilities in cities, but there are very few cities that offer that service, and there are no national standards for what can be called ‘compostable plastic’.

The scientific assessment of plastic contamination released by Environment Canada showed that there was little evidence that most packages labeled biodegradable will completely degrade.

Plastic products that are really difficult to replace with reusable options, such as much of the packaging for sustainable food such as spices, need to be standardized so that they can be recycled, Rochman said. It is difficult for one recycling facility to convert bottles into plastic pellets for reuse if each bottle is made from different types of plastic polymers.

Only about a dozen companies across the country form Canada’s recycling industry. Policy that requires more things to be made with recycled materials is also needed to encourage action, Rochman said.

Wilkinson said that the ban on plastic is only part of the government’s plan to eliminate plastic waste by 2040, and notes that standards and policies to make producers responsible for the full life cycle of their products are also under construction.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 31, 2020.

Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press