Plash lets you set and browse any website as your Mac's wallpaper

Loading...

Plash is a simple menu bar app that lets you set any website as your Mac wallpaper – and even lets you browse it!

NordVPN

Plash allows you to have a very dynamic wallpaper. You can display your favorite news site, your Facebook feed or a nice random landscape photo. The use cases are unlimited. You can even set an animated GIF as your wallpaper.

It is a simple menu bar application. Once running, click on the icon in the menu bar and paste the URL you want to use. Preferences allow you to set the opacity and the reload interval, which defaults to one minute.

Check the navigation mode if you want to interact with the website (for example, to ignore cookie messages), then uncheck it to return to normal desktop view.

After trying it, I think there are relatively few websites that would work well. Picking up on the suggestion to try my favorite news site, for example, it’s pretty complicated.

But with the right website, it could be great.

If you have recommendations for websites with full screen slideshows, please post them in the comments. Note that Disqus spam trapping tends to be aggressive in blocking links, so put spaces in the URLs and we will remove them.

You can download Plash from the Mac App Store.

FTC: We use self generating income affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8DPylPCW7RQ (/ integrated)