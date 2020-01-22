Planters kills Mr. Peanut for a Super Bowl ad and people are excited

“Mr. Peanut” has “died” according to the Planters mascot’s official Twitter account.

The death of the sentient legume is part of a Super Bowl advertising campaign that, according to AdAge, began with a video in which Mr. Peanut sacrificed himself to save his friends Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh after a harrowing Nutmobile accident.

His funeral is said to air in the third quarter of the game.

On Twitter, the reactions to the death of the nut were unfortunately mostly positive. The official brainworm platform has never handled strange brand tweets very well – people tend to either get into the brand’s strategy cheerfully or become meaner than a likely besieged social media manager deserves – but Mr. Peanut is already split.

We confirm with a heavy heart that Mr. Peanut died at the age of 104. In the last selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most. Please pay your respects with #RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/VFnEFod4Zp

– The Peanut Estate (@MrPeanut) January 22, 2020

For example, in December of last year, MEL Magazine published a story portraying the nut as an aristocratic, capitalist war criminal who benefits from the death of his own kind. He not only benefits: there are several pictures in which he eats peanuts himself. God!

For this reason, maybe so many people want Mr. Peanut to be in hell, along with a deep-seated aversion to branded posts in general.

Mr. Peanut is in hell. He spent decades as the smiling face of a company that sold his people’s boiled and roasted corpses as a snack

– Patrick Monahan (@pattymo), January 22, 2020

I graduated in marketing in 2012: huh, becausey’s has a quirky Tumblr page. That would be a fun career

Me in 2020: I’m glad Mr. Peanut is dead. https://t.co/SJhKCyoWqx

– patrick mcmahon (@patrickmcmahonn) January 22, 2020

But let’s think about it logically. At Mr. Peanut’s funeral, his body is likely to be buried in the ground. We imagine a new peanut growing from the ground. A sweet baby peanut or something. Don’t worry: No brand would bring 104 years of rock marketing to a standstill so quickly.