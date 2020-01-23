Planters kill Mr. Peanut. This Syracuse professor says he's not dead

Conspiracy theorists who believe that Mr. Peanut is still alive are not so crazy after all.

What is going on: Mr. Peanut – the adorable mascot of the Planters brand – died earlier this week in a Super Bowl ad.

In the announcement, Mr. Peanut and two other men – played by actors Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes – were involved in a car accident and are forced onto a branch. They suspend it. Mr. Peanut decides to sacrifice himself because the branch cannot contain all three.

Social media caught fire with worry, worry and comedy about the death of Mr. Peanut on Wednesday.

Mr. Peanut Estate – which is now the name of Mr. Peanut’s Twitter account – asked everyone to share his warm memories of Mr. Peanut via the hashtag #RIPeanut.

Really dead ?: But Mr. Peanut may not have died. Advertising expert Edward Russell said in a statement to Deseret News that his death was “probably only the first chapter” in history.

Russell, Associate Professor of Advertising at S.I.

“Will he sell more peanuts?” I bet it does. But is it wise to kill a 104-year-old icon like Mr. Peanut? “ Russell: “Or … is this the end of the story? I could imagine lots of follow-up scenarios. The next big holiday in America is Easter … he could raise the dead. Or, how do we know that Mr. Peanut doesn’t have Ms. Peanut and maybe macadamia nuts on the side? Does he have younger and more equine proteges wandering in Peanutland? May be. Stay tuned … it’s probably only Chapter 1. “

And after: The next announcement for Mr. Peanut is for a funeral, which is expected to air during the Super Bowl.