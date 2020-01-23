Dive overview:

The Planters brand of Kraft Heinz Company uses social media to arouse interest in the pre-game advertisement of Super Bowl, the company revealed in a press release. In the pre-game site produced by VaynerMedia, Mr. Peanut himself up so that his friends, actor Wesley Snipes and comedian Matt Walsh, can survive after their mobile peanut crashes. The company on January 21 published the teaser video via an alleged “leak” on Twitter.

A Planters tweet about the “death” of Mr. Peanut at the age of 104 has more than 25,000 retweets and more than 100,000 likes. The # RIPeanut hashtag is trending, per advertising age. The brand’s official Super Bowl ad, which will be aired in the third quarter, will focus on Mr. Funeral’s funeral. Peanut.

Before the game day, Planters also carries out an experience activation. The NUTmobile makes the rounds in the run-up to the Super Bowl and hands out commemorative pens for the mascot. Moreover, from January 24-27, over the years, commemorative packaging from Mr. Peanut win.

Social media are increasingly being used by brands to extend the life of a Super Bowl ad until before and after the game da. Investment in production and expensive media purchases are associated with a much longer platform, as brands use these ads for months for online conversations. Planters takes this strategy to heart by creating a series of advertisements and using social media to create a buzz before the game. The strategy is likely to make the conversation run smoothly after the third-quarter funeral ad has expired.

This dramatic pre-game ad dropped a week and a half before the big game to get the word about Mr.’s death. Peanut, who has already led to a viral conversation. Twitter accounts from celebrities and competitors including Snickers, Oreo, Netflix show “BoJack Horseman”, “The Late Show” and “Jeopardy!” belong to those accounts that paid their respect on Twitter, which made the peanut brand widely known and anticipated the so-called funeral ad.

While fans commemorate the peanut on Twitter, NUTmobiles take to the streets to connect with fans through experiential activations. These observations are also likely to generate messages on social media, as consumers who interact with the vehicle are likely to share photos of both the van and the commemorative pins on Instagram and Twitter.

All of this will happen before the actual Super Bowl ad is broadcast, while all the crowds might have been in vain. Viewers don’t know for sure if Mr. Peanut can bring about a miraculous recovery. Bud Light seemed to kill the Bud Knight last year in its Game of Thrones-inspired Super Bowl spot, but it was raised later.