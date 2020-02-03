Planters bring Mr. Peanut back as a baby nut in Super Bowl Ad

Just days before the Super Bowl, Planters killed Mr. Peanut, the iconic top-quality legume that has been the company’s mascot for more than 100 years. But in a new Super Bowl ad it seems that Mr. Peanut is reincarnated as Baby Nut, a little crook with an insect’s eye … that speaks dolphin? View it yourself:

The 30-second commercial is picked up at Mr.’s funeral. Mr. Peanut, who is attended by the famous brand mascots Mr. Clean and the Kool-Aid Man. While a single tear falls out of the Kool-Aid Man’s eye, it lands on a pile of earth that suddenly begins to sprout with life. Baby Nut comes from the fresh plant, squeaking with newborn innocence. It seems that Planters has taken a sign from the Disney + series The Mandalorian – Baby Nut has a lot in common with The Child, endearingly known as “Baby Yoda”. When they saw the success of Star Wars in creating a children’s version of a beloved character, Planters wasted no time devising their own little bundle of joy. The only difference is that Baby Nut is actually Mr. Peanut is, only in a new body.

But apart from that, this advertising campaign opens a whole new look full of nuts. How could Mr. Peanut’s memory will be transferred to Baby Nut? Do all peanuts have a kind of shared consciousness? Do the Kool-Aid Man’s tears have magical, life-giving qualities similar to Rapunzel in Tangled? This whole thing is just a little crazy.

