Plans to repair the East Bank Trail after flood damage

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — South Bend will spend nearly $ 3.2 million to redesign the East Bank Trail, not only because of weather damage, but also to make the trail safer and more accessible.

The aim of the project is to use the paths to connect neighborhoods and to give the city a greater sense of community.

The improvements will follow a three-part plan to repair parts of the path that have been damaged by flooding, re-stabilize the banks, and add naturalized planting and a new accessible path.

“We not only connect with each other, we also connect our neighborhoods,” said Aaron Perri, Executive Director of Venues Parks and Arts. “It provides more public security, better access and, overall, a healthier community.”

The current route is paved, but not accessible for prams, bicycles or wheelchairs.

“None of this was accessible,” said Perri. “It was really difficult to take a stroller down there or ride a bike. So for the first time, we’re going to have really robust connectivity along the river front. “

The improvements to the East Bank Trail are part of a five-year plan that, according to Perri, will cost tens of millions of dollars.

The goal of the long-term plan is to improve the neighborhood parks in South Bend, from setting up a children’s playground to modernizing the toilets. In this case, the goal is to make the East Bank Trail safer and more accessible.

“It feels like a safer option instead of just walking the streets or walking through the streets,” said Southbend resident Debbie Kulwicki.

The improvements could even increase property value, according to Perri.

“Even though the city is right here, you are on the river and it is just very relaxing … very nice area,” said Debbie Kulwicki.

People of all ages now have a new and improved place to ride a bike and enjoy the river view.

“There will be more to do, and by the time it warms up, it will likely be very busy,” said Mishawaka resident Cain Kulwicki. “I expect it will work and be popular … a good add-on.”

The trail is expected to be completed in late summer or early autumn.

Here you can keep up with the park improvements in your neighborhood.