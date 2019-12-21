Plans for impeachment against Trump in the Senate before the vacation break unclear – national

Loading...

US President Donald Trump is in sunny Florida after his impeachment, while plans for his early trial in Washington are still clouded. Senate leaders working for leverage could not agree on procedures for the trial.

Trump is still expected to be cleared of both allegations in the Senate, where the Republicans have a majority. This will only be the third impeachment process against the President in US history. The trial is slated to begin in January.

The impasse between Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on whether there will be new witnesses and the refusal of Parliamentary Speaker Nancy Pelosi to send the indictments to the Senate have Situation left unresolved.

“Nancy Pelosi is looking for something in return with the Senate. Why don't we accuse them? Trump tweeted and mocked one of the allegations against him before vacationing at his Mar-a-Lago resort for two weeks.

McConnell, Trump's most powerful GOP ally in the Senate, welcomed the President's aspiring defense team on a tour of the Senate Chamber on Friday. White House lawyer Pat Cipollone and legislative director Eric Ueland came to Capitol Hill to assess logistics.

McConnell is a six-year-old Senate veteran who does a lot, despite having the votes to ensure a witness-friendly process, despite protests by top Democrats Pelosi and Schumer.

"We have this intriguing situation where prosecutors get cold feet after weeks of commenting on the urgency of the situation after the rush of House Democrats," said McConnell, R-Ky., When the senators left the city late Thursday for the year.

"We will continue to see how this develops and whether the House Democrats will ever have the courage to bring their allegations to justice."

McConnell almost promised to release the president. He appears to have united the Republicans behind an approach that would begin the process with presentations and arguments that might take two weeks before trying to complete the process. The Senate will come back on January 3rd.

This has led to a dispute with Pelosi and Schumer, who are calling on court witnesses who refused to appear during Parliament hearings, including Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton.

"You should have witnesses and papers," Pelosi told The Associated Press. "This could be of great benefit to the country if the facts are available."

Schumer's influence is limited, although his party can force witness votes at the beginning of a trial. He seems to rely on public opinion and political pressure on vulnerable Republican incumbents like Susan Collins from Maine to give the Democrats the 51 votes they need.

"You wouldn't get them to say," I'm going to vote to knock President Trump out of office, "Schumer said in an interview." But you could get them to vote for witnesses, you could get them to to vote for documents and we'll see where it goes from there. "

McConnell doesn't move. After a 20-minute meeting with Schumer on Thursday, he declared the talks at a dead end and instructed the senators to return to the vote on January 6.

McConnell appears to be ready to impose a framework that emerged from the 1999 Bill Clinton trial that was acquitted for two impeachments. This process involved a 100-0 vote on agreements that set up two weeks of presentations and clashes before a partisan conference in which the Republicans asked a limited number of witnesses, including Monica Lewinsky, to be videotaped.

McConnell said Thursday, "I continue to believe that the unanimous two-party precedent that was good enough for President Clinton should be good enough for this president too. Fair is fair. "

There is a danger that Schumer’s protests – which began on Sunday with a letter to McConnell calling for four witnesses – could consolidate the GOP’s unity. Republican senators at risk, including Cory Gardner from Colorado and Martha McSally from Arizona, need strong GOP participation to win.

Trump has hoped the trial will serve as an opportunity to justify it. He continues to speak about bringing his own witnesses to the chamber, including former Vice President and Democratic candidate for 2020, Joe Biden, and House Intelligence Committee chair, Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Who led the investigation phase of the impeachment investigation.

However, McConnell and other major Senate GOP allies have little appetite for witnesses.

