Plans for CDDs unclear after lawmakers in Iraq call for the expulsion of foreign troops paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The NATO training mission led by Canadians in Iraq has been temporarily suspended due to the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

The training mission, currently led by Major General Jennie Carignan, has been under Canadian leadership since it was launched in October 2018 at the request of the Iraqi government.

An American air raid on Friday killed Soleimani and a number of top Iraqi officials at Baghdad airport. Soleimani was the architect of Iran’s proxy wars in the Middle East and was blamed for the deaths of hundreds of Americans in roadside bombing and other attacks.

“We will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation and remain in close coordination with our international partners,” Lane said Sunday in an email.

“Our goal remains a united and stable Iraq and to prevent Daesh from re-appearing.”

When asked, Lane would not reveal whether Canada had plans to remove its soldiers from Iraq.

“We will not comment further on this,” he said.

Canada has 250 military members working with the NATO training mission, as well as dozens of special forces who have worked with Iraqi security forces in the northern part of the country.

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated since the air raid in which both US President Donald Trump and Iranian leaders exchanged threats of retaliation.

These tensions are now also felt in Canada with a group representing Muslim Americans who reported that dozens of Iranians and Iranian Americans have been detained for a long time and interrogated at the Peace Arch border crossing that connects British Columbia with the state of Washington.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations said many more were reportedly denied entry to the United States, including many with US citizenship who returned to their homes in the United States from an Iranian pop concert that took place in Vancouver on Saturday.

“The detainee reported that their passports were seized and that they were being questioned about their political views and loyalty,” the council said in an online statement published.

The statement quoted a 24-year-old American medical student who said she was detained and questioned for more than 10 hours. E-mails and phone calls sent to the municipality remained unanswered.

A spokesman for the minister of border security, Bill Blair, said the Canada Border Services Agency “is not involved in the case.”

“All Canadian citizens, regardless of their background, are equal before and under the law, and no one will ever be arbitrarily detained at the Canadian border nor denied access purely because of their ethnicity or religion,” Blair’s office said.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 5, 2020.

With files from the Associated Press.

Terry Pedwell, The Canadian Press