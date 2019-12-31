Planning the future? Here are the teams the Patriots will face in 2020

Loading...

The New England Patriots still potentially have four games left in the 2019 National Football League season. But, the NFL is already giving fans a glimpse into the 2020 season. The league has used the same programming "formula" since the 2002 season, which ensures that all teams play each other on a regular and rotating basis. According to the formula, each team plays 16 games: home and away against their three division opponents (six games) The four teams of another division within their conference in a three-year rotating cycle (four games) The four teams of a division in the other conference in a four-year rotating cycle (four games) Two intraconference games based on the previous Classification of the year (two games) According to the formula, the Patriots and the AFC East teams will play against all the teams of the AFC West and the NFC West in 2020. The patriots will also play against the winners of the AFC North and AFC South divisions. Here is a breakdown of the games at home and away from the team: Home: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers. Visitor: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks. The calendar means that the Patriots will face Los Angeles Rams for the first time since the Super Bowl, in the new stadium of the team that will open soon. season. Former Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will make his first visit to Foxborough since he became a member of the San Francisco 49ers. The Patriots will also travel to Seattle for the first time in eight years. The team will also face road trips to Kansas City to face the Chief of the Chiefs division and Houston for a rematch with the Texans winning the division. AFC's main favorite in the 2019 NFL Playoffs, the Baltimore Ravens will visit Gillette Stadium in the 2020 season. The official 2020 calendar, with dates and game schedules, will be announced in the spring. The NFL 2020 launch weekend will begin on Thursday, September 10 and the regular season will end on Sunday, January 3, 2021. The season will conclude with Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay on Sunday, February 7, 2021.

