Planning a trip to Iran? Canada and the US advise against it

Canada and the United States advise against any “non-essential” voyage to Iran in the aftermath of missiles fired through the Middle East to target bases in Iraq occupied by US soldiers.

The attacks on Tuesday were in retaliation against an American drone attack that took place in Iraq on Friday and killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

Calling hostilities in Iran a “volatile security situation,” the Canadian government issued its advisory warning on Wednesday.

“Canadians, especially two Canadian-Iranian citizens, run the risk of being randomly interrogated, arrested and detained,” read the opinion. “Iran does not recognize dual nationality and Canada does not have consular access for dual Canadian-Iranian citizens. Canadian-Iranian dual citizens must carefully consider the risks of traveling to Iran.”

In the meantime, the American travel advice has remained at level 4 since December 26. It warns citizens not to travel to Iran because of high risks similar to the circumstances set out in the Canadian opinion.

According to the opinion, risks are particularly posed to business travelers, journalists, academics and students who are on dubious grounds of espionage and pose a threat to Iranian national security.

Crash killed 63 Canadians

The increase in danger in Canada’s travel advice took place in the aftermath of a Ukrainian flight from International Airlines that crashed shortly after the Tehran launch on Wednesday and killed all 176 passengers. The flight, en route to Kiev, included 63 Canadian passengers.

Although Iranian airport officials claim the cause was related to mechanical failure, the Iranian Civil Aviation Authority refuses to disclose the contents of the flight recorders to block any US involvement in the crash investigation. Canada has announced that it wants to participate fully in the investigation, but because it has no direct diplomatic connections, it relies on Italy to transmit messages to the country.

The compounding circumstances of increasing political unrest and a downed flight of Ukrainian airlines have led several airlines to change their routes to prevent them from flying into Iranian airspace.

