Planning a road trip? 20 photos of motels on route 66 that look (surprisingly) cozy

Route 66 is a famous stretch of highway that was actually one of the first official highways in the country. This route, which travels more than 2,400 miles and was established in 1926, goes through Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California.

The companies that came along this path used to see great success, and although this highway was removed from the nation’s official system in 1985, there are still many who seek it and stay in motels along the route.

Below 20 of these places are shown in all their glory. They all have a retro look, as a nod to what once was, and they all offer surprisingly comfortable and cozy places for travelers, families and road trippers to sleep and stay.

20 Route 66 Motel In the bright colors of Barstow

Via Instagram

The Route 66 Motel, located in Barstow, California, has round beds (yes, round … How nice!) And brightly colored rooms, making it a welcome sight for guests. Accented furniture, flower vases and wall art help to add even more liveliness.

19 offers a mix of retro and modern functions

Via Booking.com

Like many of the motels on this route, this motel offers a mix of retro and modern features; there are vintage cars and other memorabilia on display, but there is also free wi-fi, satellite TV and a microwave and a mini-fridge in every room.

18 Tipis from Wigwam Motel

Via Instagram

The Wigwam motels are known for their teepee-like rooms, which include parking, Wi-Fi, cable, a mini-fridge and an AC / heater.

RELATED: 5 best vehicles for a road trip (and 5 of the worst)

These motels also have swimming pools and classic vehicles that guests can enjoy … although the novelty of sleeping in a cone-shaped area is the main attraction.

17 Several of these cozy locations

Via Instagram

Built in the 1930s and 1940s, there were seven locations, although today there are only three. Of the three survivors, two are found on Route 66, with one location in Holbrook, Arizona, and the other in San Bernardino, California. And on the inside they are much more spacious and cozier than people would think!

16 El Rancho Hotel’s Inviting Aesthetic

Via Instagram

The following is the El Rancho Hotel in Gallup, New Mexico. Since this hotel is close to parks and mesas that show off that classic Southwestern landscape, many movie stars stayed here in the 1930s and 40s while filming Western movies. That fact plus an inviting aesthetic help make this another great option for travelers.

15 A top choice in Gallup, NM

Via Instagram

Yes, the El Rancho Hotel is all about yesterday’s charm and the convenience of tomorrow. So while there are countless accommodations in Gallup, across the street from New Mexico and along Route 66, there is just something special about these iconic and historic hotels and motels.

RELATED: 10 reasons why road trips are good for the soul

14 Dolls of color at Blue Swallow Motel

Via WordPress

The Blue Swallow Motel promises “a unique experience from another time,” and part of it includes their rooms full of color. The printed curtains, the pink oven, the blue chair, the floral pattern, the green accent paint and the striking bedspread all help to make this room a place where people really want to stay.

13 Feels very vintage

Via Instagram

Moreover, the Blue Swallow Motel, which can be found in Tucumcari, New Mexico, has been around since 1939. From the family that owns it to the iconic neon sign and courtyard, this is another popular place for people to stay along this popular piece from the highway.

The Western Vibe of 12 Big Texan Motel

Via Instagram

In Amarillo, Texas, the wild west has been recreated at the Big Texan Motel. Don’t let the rustic details fool anyone, because this place also has cable + HBO, jacuzzis and a Texas-shaped swimming pool. Furthermore, it offers the Big Texan Steak Ranch, where adventurous eaters can enjoy and earn a 72-ounce steak (free … if they eat it all).

11 and its buildings inspired by the wild west

Via Instagram

As you can see, the 50+ units in this motel have a western flair, and the facade of the buildings looks like it could have existed in the 19th century. Given the location in the Lone Star State and the historical significance on Route 66, this was a very neat design choice.

10 Posh Rooms of the Campbell Hotel

Via Instagram

The Campbell Hotel & Event Centers is one of the more luxurious options on Route 66 and has themed rooms. There are the Golden Hurricane and TU Alumni Rooms for fans of the University of Tulsa. There is the Lunar Eclipse Room, with its modern style from the mid-century. There is the Art Deco Room, which speaks for itself. And there is the Route 66 Room, filled with memorabilia.

9 Know for its abundant amenities

Via Instagram

The Campbell Hotel, which can be found in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has many other lavish features that also distinguish it. There is a bar and lounge, there is a spa and salon, and services such as dry cleaning and an airport shuttle are available for guests.

8 soft (and star-studded) rooms at Boots Court Motel

Via Instagram

The next on the list is Carthage, Missouri’s Boots Court Motel, which has been around since 1939. In his prime, big names such as Clark Gable, Gene Autry and Mickey Mantle even stayed in this quaint, soft, historic and inviting place on Route 66.

7 A Cute Place In Carthage, MO

Via Instagram

Although every motel (in the world and on this iconic route) has its own look, the Boots Court Motel really stands out because there was once a gas station in front of this joint. However, this cute little building eventually became the front office of this company!

6 years of history at Munger Moss Motel

Via Instagram

Every place to stay on Route 66 also has its own unique history, including the Munger Moss Motel; it came about in Lebanon, Missouri / in 1946, along with a restaurant and a gas station. Although those two places have disappeared, people can still stay in this history-filled motel!

5 and its iconic illuminated advertising

Via Instagram

With the help of The Neon Heritage Preservation Committee, The National Park Service, The Route 66 Association of Missouri and a grant, this motel was able to restore its neon advertisement in 2010.

RELATED: 10 items that ensure that your road trip feels first class

This undone damage that had occurred over the years helped to prepare this place for many more years of business.

The quaint rooms at the 4 Wagon Wheel Motel

Via Instagram

The Wagon Wheel Motel is the oldest Route 66 motel that is in continuous use, making it another top choice for road trippers. In addition to the beautiful rooms and their original wooden doors, floors and windows, it also offers many relaxing outdoor seating areas, along with fire pits, decks and a concrete patio.

3 A nice stop in Cuba, MO

Via Instagram

And of course the Wagon Wheel Motel in Cuba, Missouri, also has neon to lure guests inside. There is one that has been around since 1947, and another one that was added in 2013, for a more vintage feel.

2 Route 66 Hotel In the comfortable beds of Springfield

Via Route 66 Hotel

The last suggestion on this list is the Route 66 Hotel and Conference Center in Springfield, Illinois, and this actually started as the first Holiday Inn on this route! The comfortable beds, the cable TVs, the microwaves / mini-refrigerators and the swimming pool ensure crowds even after all this time.

1 And watch gas station

Via Instagram

This is another motel with a nice exterior look, and like many of the other places listed here today, the Route 66 Hotel has vintage vehicles, signs, and other pieces of memorabilia on display. It also features a conference center and a wedding location.

NEXT: 10 of the most dangerous stops you don’t want to make during your American road trip (10 favorites)