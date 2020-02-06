Plane splits into two after slipping the runway in Turkey; 3 dead, 179 injured

A Turkish plane tore off a runway, crashed into a ditch and broke apart during a bad weather landing in Istanbul on Wednesday, killing three people and injuring dozens more. Passengers had to climb through the split hull to escape. The plane, operated by low-cost airline Pegasus Airlines, arrived at Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Airport from the western Turkish city of Izmir with 183 passengers and crew on board when it had what the Transport Ministry described as a “rough landing”. Istanbul government Ali Yerlikaya said the plane could not “hold onto the runway” and moved about 50-60 meters before falling into the ditch from a height of about 98 feet. “We are deeply sad … (But) we are very happy that we have escaped a bigger accident,” Yerlikaya said, adding that the plane could have burst into flames. Health minister Fahrettin Koca reported Thursday Thursday that three people had died and 179 required care in multiple hospitals. Rescuers, assisted by an excavator, pulled one body under the wreck before the rescue mission ended. The airport was closed after the incident, which took place around 6:30 PM. local time and flights were diverted to Istanbul’s main airport. The airport restarted Thursday around 4:00 AM local time, although delays and cancellations continued. Survivor Dogus Bilgic, 24, told the Turkish television channel NTV that he had fled the broken plane through an opening at his seat and was one of the first passengers to disembark. “We traveled (on the runway) for about 20 or 30 seconds, then we suddenly flew off the runway,” he said while sitting in a wheelchair because of a leg injury. “It happened in seconds.” “I was in 25C. I believe the plane in the row 26 broke up,” Bilgic reminded, adding that he threw himself out of the plane when he saw the opening. “The front (of the plane) was in a Terrible condition. After I fell on the ground, I saw it had completely disintegrated, “he said. As other passengers came out of the wreck, Bilgic said he was helping two or three on the ground.” because they didn’t do as well as we do, “he said, then ran away from the plane with others, fearing a possible explosion.” There was complete chaos, “he said. Video obtained by The Associated Press showed the wreckage of the plane in a field next to the end of the runway.The video shows heavy rain and strong wind, with smoke from one of the engines while passengers climb out of the fuselage onto the wings of the aircraft and away from the crash site. Hasan Eraydin, who shot the video, said he was hers I went home to work when he heard a rumble. “We were about 30 meters away … we were trying to reach the stage to help, but there was some sort of channel in between and that was impossible. We thought, “God wants, nobody died.” “Dozens of rescue team members swarmed around the flood-lit fuselage, including around the cockpit, which had been flipped. The aircraft was an 11-year-old Boeing 737, according to the flight-tracking website Flightradar24.” We are aware of media reports and we are collecting more information, “said Peter Pedraza, a spokesperson for Boeing. The two pilots of the aircraft, who they said were in serious condition. The television channel broadcasted a recording of communication between the pilots and air traffic control in which the pilots were told that earlier flights had reported strong tailwinds. “According to the information we have, there was a rough landing. The accident happened after (the aircraft) could not slow down and rammed into a field from the end of the runway, “quoted the Turkish news agency Anadolu, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Mehmet Cahit Turan. Prosecutors opened an investigation into the accident, reported Anadolu Pegasus is a private, low-cost airline in Istanbul that flies 97 routes, mostly within Turkey and to destinations in Europe, the Middle East and Central Asia, and is largely in the hands of the Turkish billionaire Sevket Sabanci and his family, who investments in the country in a variety of areas such as real estate, clothing, health clubs and packaging materials The accident comes a month after a Pegasus plane with 164 people aboard slid from the runway at the same airport in Istanbul, there were no deaths or injuries at that incident on January 7. In January 2018, another Boeing 737 slipped into the Pegasus fleet from a runway at the airport of on Trabzon in northeastern Turkey and along an unpaved dike. The plane came to rest in the dirt above the Black Sea with its nose facing the water. None of the 168 passengers and crew were injured. Aircraft are designed to absorb impact forces in the bottom of the fuselage to increase the chances that passengers will survive in the cabin above. In 2013, the tail of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 broke off after the jet hit a sea wall during the approach of San Francisco International Airport. Three people died, 49 were seriously injured and many more were injured, according to the American accident report. That same year, a Lion Air Boeing 737 split into two after landing in shallow water near the runway in Bali, Indonesia. All 101 passengers and seven crew members survived.

