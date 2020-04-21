Plane provider sailors continue to tests favourable for COVID-19 just after months in isolation

The Deseret News is monitoring news linked to the pandemic throughout the United States and all-around the environment. Refresh this feed for stay updates all over the day.

USS Theodore Roosevelt crew will stay in Guam

9:30 a.m.

Sailors from the USS Theodore Roosevelt continued to check beneficial for COVID-19 right after months of isolation on Guam. The ongoing spread of the coronavirus via the aircraft carrier’s crew has forced the Navy to hold off its system to reboard the ship, Politico documented.

Sailors who experienced been isolated for two weeks, some of whom experienced previously examined destructive for the virus, have now examined optimistic. With 94% of the crew tested — 4,582 in all — 678 now have the really contagious coronavirus. One crew member has died from the virus.

“While additional assessment is manufactured concerning take a look at-out procedures, I am directing a halt to all crew out-tests and keeping any release from isolation and quarantine,” in accordance to a memo the Navy despatched its sailors which was later seen by Politico.

The Navy had planned to return to the aircraft provider and go on its deployment if isolation effectively prevented additional spread of virus.

The saga of the USS Theodore Roosevelt in Guam has led to the firing of the ship’s captain and the resignation of the Performing Secretary of the Navy.