Plane is sliding off the runway of Istanbul, breaking apart; 120 pain | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The airport was closed after the accident, which took place around 6.30 p.m. local time (1530 GMT) and flights were diverted to Istanbul’s main airport.

The Turkish news agency Anadolu said that the public prosecutor’s head office had started an investigation into the accident.

Video obtained by The Associated Press showed the plane’s wreckage in a field next to the end of the runway. The video shows heavy rainfall and strong wind at that time, with smoke from one of the engines while passengers from the fuselage climb on the wings of the aircraft and away from the crash site.

Eyewitness Hasan Eraydin, who was recording the video, said he had driven home from work when he heard a rumble.

“We were about 30 meters away … we were trying to reach the stage to help, but there was some sort of channel in between and that was impossible. We thought, “God wants, nobody died.” “

Dozens of rescue team members swarmed around the flood-lit hull, also around the cockpit, which had been turned. The aircraft was a Boeing 737 that was 11 years old, according to the flight tracking website Flightradar24.

“We are aware of media reports and we are collecting more information,” said Peter Pedraza, a Boeing spokesperson.

NTV television said the wounded included the two pilots of the aircraft, who he said were in serious condition. NTV broadcasted a recording of the communication between the pilots and air traffic control in which the pilots were told that previous flights had reported strong tailwinds.

“According to the information we have, there was a rough landing. The accident occurred after (the aircraft) could not slow down and rammed into a field from the end of the runway, “quoted state-run Anadolu Agency Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Mehmet Cahit Turan.

Pegasus is a private, low-cost airline based in Istanbul that flies 97 routes, mostly within Turkey and to destinations in Europe, the Middle East and Central Asia. It is largely in the hands of the Turkish billionaire Sevket Sabanci and his family, who have major investments in the country in various areas such as real estate, clothing, health clubs and packaging materials.

The accident comes a month after a Pegasus plane with 164 people aboard the runway at the same airport in Istanbul slipped. There were no deaths or injuries in that incident on January 7.

In January 2018, another Boeing 737-800 slid into the Pegasus fleet from a runway at Trabzon airport, northeast Turkey, along an unpaved dike. The plane came to rest in the dirt above the Black Sea with its nose facing the water. None of the 168 passengers and crew were injured.

In 2013, the tail of a Boeing 777 from Asiana Airlines broke off after the jet hit a seawall while approaching San Francisco International Airport. Three people died, 49 were seriously injured and scored more minor injuries, according to the US accident report.

That same year, a Lion Air Boeing 737 split into two after landing in shallow water just before the runway in Bali, Indonesia. All 101 passengers and seven crew members survived.

____

Fraser reported from Ankara, Turkey. Carlo Piovano in London and David Koenig in Dallas contributed.

Suzan Fraser and Mehmet Guzel, The Associated Press