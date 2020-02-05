Plane glides off Istanbul runway, breaks into pieces; 52 pain

ISTANBUL – An aircraft shot off the runway on Wednesday as it tried to land in Istanbul, crashed into a field and broke into pieces. Passengers had to evacuate due to cracks in the smashed plane and the authorities said at least 52 people had been injured.

The cheap Pegasus Airlines plane arrived at Sabiha Gokcen airport in Istanbul from the western Turkish city of Izmir when it landed and fell apart into three pieces. The transport ministry said there were no deaths in what it called a “rough landing.”

In video obtained by The Associated Press the wreckage of the aircraft lay in a field next to the end of the runway. The video shows heavy rainfall and strong wind at that time, with smoke from one of the engines. Passengers climbed out of the fuselage onto the wings of the aircraft and away from the crash site.

Dozens of rescue team members swarmed around the flood-lit hull, also around the cockpit, which had been turned. The aircraft was a Boeing 737 that was 11 years old, according to the flight tracking website Flightradar24.

Ali Yerlikaya Government from Istanbul said at least 52 people were injured in the accident and taken to hospital. His office said the plane carried 177 people, including six crew members.

NTV television said the wounded included the two pilots of the aircraft, who he said were in serious condition.

The airport was shut down after the crash landing and flights were diverted to Istanbul’s main airport.

“According to the information we have, there was a rough landing. The accident occurred after (the aircraft) could not slow down and rammed into a field from the end of the runway, “quoted state-run Anadolu Agency Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Mehmet Cahit Turan.

The accident comes a month after a Pegasus aircraft with 164 people aboard the runway at the same airport has slipped. There were no deaths or injuries in that incident on January 7.

In January 2018, another Boeing 737-800 slipped into the Pegasus fleet from a runway at Trabzon airport in northeastern Turkey and a dirt road. The plane came to rest in the dirt above the Black Sea with its nose facing the water. None of the 168 passengers and crew were injured.

In 2013, the tail of a Boeing 777 from Asiana Airlines broke off after the jet hit a seawall while approaching San Francisco International Airport. Three people died, 49 were seriously injured and scored more minor injuries, according to the US accident report.

That same year, a Lion Air Boeing 737 split into two after landing in shallow water just before the runway in Bali, Indonesia. All 101 passengers and seven crew members survived

