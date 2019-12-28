Plane crash kills 5, including LSU coach's daughter-in-law

Loading...

ATLANTA – A small plane en route to a college football game crashed in the parking lot of a post office in Louisiana shortly after takeoff on Saturday, killing five people, including a well-known sports reporter who was the daughter-in-law of one of Team Coaches.

The two-engine Piper Cheyenne crashed in the city of Lafayette about a mile from the regional airport where the flight began, said Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro. FAA researchers and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating, according to Molinaro and an NTSB statement on Twitter.

The plane was an eight-passenger plane, said Lafayette fire chief Robert Benoit. Six people were aboard the plane, five of whom died, he said. The sixth, a 37-year-old man, was being treated at an area hospital along with two people who were at the post office.

A person who was in or near a car on the ground was also "impacted" by the crash and was being treated for injuries, Benoit said. He did not give more details. A blackened car was sitting in the post office parking lot, which was carpeted with scattered tree branches.

Kevin Jackson and other eyewitnesses told KLFY-TV that the plane crashed into a car when it fell and that someone could be heard screaming inside the vehicle.

Steven Ensminger Jr., son of the offensive coordinator of the Louisiana State University soccer team, said his wife, Carley McCord, was aboard the flight and died when it crashed. He said the plane was on its way to the Peach Bowl playoff game in Atlanta between LSU and Oklahoma.

"I just don't feel this is real," Ensminger Jr. told the AP in an Instagram message.

Ensminger Jr. said he could not go to the game and was at work when the accident occurred. He said his father, Steven Ensminger, called him just before old Ensminger arrived at the stadium. The coach had tears in his eyes when he appeared on the field at the beginning of the game on Saturday afternoon, and LSU players hugged him with hugs.

"He is the MVP right now," said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron in a part-time interview on the air. LSU won 63-28.

The Lafayette Fire Department identified the other people who died as Ian E. Biggs, 51, the pilot of the plane; Robert Vaughn Crisp II, 59; Gretchen D. Vincent, 51; and Michael Walker Vincent, 15. The injured passenger, Stephen Wade Berzas, was in critical condition, said department spokesman Alton Trahan.

Several of the victims had links to Global Data Systems, a technology company based in Lafayette. The company's website shows that Crisp was the vice president of operations and Biggs, according to his LinkedIn profile, was a pilot and aircraft manager for GDS. Gretchen Vincent was the wife of the company's CEO, The Advocate reported, according to one of her husband's friends. Michael Walker Vincent was the son of Gretchen Vincent, according to a statement from the teenager's school.

The plane crashed in a part of the city with a dispersion of banks, fast food chains and other businesses. A trail of scorched and burned grass could be seen around the accident site.

Marty Brady, 22, said the lights went out in his apartment a couple of hundred yards (183 meters) or so from where the plane crashed just when he was preparing his morning coffee.

Brady said he ran off and saw black smoke and flames from the post office parking lot. He said the plane was cut and knocked down a power line over the door of his apartment complex.

"If it had been a little lower, it could have been much worse," he said.

McCord was a Baton Rouge native and sports reporter for WDSU-TV in New Orleans and appeared as a secondary reporter for ESPN, according to her website. He previously worked on television in Cleveland, and was twice a finalist in the Miss Louisiana contest.

"We are devastated by the loss of such an incredible talent and a valuable member of our WDSU family," said WDSU president and general manager Joel Vilmenay. "Carley's passion for sports journalism and her deep knowledge of Louisiana sports, from high school to professional categories, made her an exceptional journalist."

McCord was also part of the game day entertainment staff for the NFL New Orleans Saints and the NBA New Orleans Pelicans, who appeared regularly in promotional segments broadcast during the games.

"Carley was a valuable member of our New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans family as a hostess in the game and her contagious personality and the knowledge of both teams entertained our fans," the two teams said.

Ensminger Jr. said he and his wife had the same birthday, and shared a photo of the two celebrating in a restaurant, a dessert with a candle between them. His Instagram account shows photos of the couple and their families at various sporting events and celebrations. He updated the account on Saturday to say, "I will never be the same with you, Carley! You are and will forever be my world.

McCord is the second journalist working in the New Orleans area to die in a plane crash this year. On August 16, WVUE news anchor Nancy Parker was making a story in New Orleans about stunt pilot Franklin Augustus when the plane crashed. Both Parker and Augustus died.

The NTSB announced that Vice President Bruce Landsberg and an eight-person investigation team were sent to the scene of the accident on Saturday.

Landsberg will be there as a spokesperson due to the high profile nature of the accident, said NTSB spokesman Terry Williams.

Lafayette is the fourth largest city in Louisiana with a population of approximately 130,000, according to the 2018 census. It is located about 135 miles west of New Orleans.