Plane crash in Ukraine was a case of Russian roulette in the Iranian sky

Why has Iran not flown on the ground when its airspace has become a war zone? And why would a missile battery be so close to an international airport? These are just some of the questions surrounding the crash of Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752.

More than 1,000 people took off from Tehran overnight when Iran launched its cruise missile attack on US bases in Iraq early Wednesday morning local time, and they were exactly, and they were on exactly the same flight than the PS752. But it turned into a fireball and crashed a few minutes after takeoff.

Airlines from seven different countries took off from Tehran between midnight local time and 6:12 a.m. when the Ukrainian Boeing 737 took off.

Western intelligence experts believe that flight PS752 was hit by an Iranian surface-to-air missile. If so, the 176 people who died seem to have been victims of a sinister game of Russian roulette – why would this jet be targeted when nine others who preceded it were not?

And this is only one of the pressing questions raised in the midst of the conflicts raging around the disaster.

The missile strike against Iraq was launched at around 2 a.m. Iran time on Wednesday from sites in western Iran. Yet the Iranians did not attempt to close their commercial airspace once it became part of a war zone – when it was very likely that the United States would launch a reprisal strike against the ‘Iran.

It was left until the end of the event for individual airlines to cancel their flights to and from Iran and avoid flying over Iranian airspace, which most airlines international airlines did on Wednesday – the FAA has banned all American airlines from Iranian airspace, citing military activity and increased military tensions. “

According to data provided to The Daily Beast by the tracking site Flightradar24, air traffic departing from Tehran that night covered a wide range of airlines and destinations. The Ukrainian jet had been preceded by 22 minutes earlier by the largest jet to leave Tehran that night, a Qatar Airways Boeing 777, an all-cargo flight to Hong Kong.

The other flights, all carrying passengers, included two from Turkish Airlines in Istanbul, one from another Turkish airline, Atlas Global, in Istanbul, Qatar Airways in Doha, Aeroflot in Moscow, Austrian Airlines in Vienna, Lufthansa in Frankfurt and Azerbaijan Airlines in Baku.

Seven of the flights were Airbus aircraft, five single-aisle aircraft and two larger large aircraft. Azerbaijan’s flight was on the smallest of the planes, an Embraer 190. Totaling the capacity of these planes, and assuming, conservatively, that the flights were about 80% complete, about 1,500 people left Tehran that night without knowing how far they were probably came to disaster.

The only possible reason that a civilian airliner could be mistakenly targeted by a missile battery is that its transponder, the automatic system that continuously transmits the identity of the aircraft, was not working and that the aircraft appeared be a “rogue” intruder.

But Flightradar24 confirms that the transponder of the Ukrainian 737 worked throughout the taxiing, takeoff and climb and did not stop transmitting until the moment it started its fiery descent. Its radar track to this point was identical to other previous flights going up to cruising altitude.

Air traffic controllers in Tehran were responsible for directing all flights outside Iranian airspace until they were accepted by air traffic controllers in neighboring countries. They would have been the first to note that flight PS752 had suddenly disappeared from their radar while following its designated course.

Why would a military missile unit familiar with its location so close to a continuously used international air route ever be activated, let alone fire a missile, without first contacting air traffic controllers and without being supervised by a a competent command and control regime is completely confusing.

If this has happened – and the Iranian authorities are still insisting – then it is inexcusable. Meanwhile, Iranians have hinted that the accident investigation will meet international standards by inviting the participation of the National Transportation Safety Board, representing the United States, and the French Bureau of Investigations and Analysis, BEA , one of the most experienced and highly regarded accident investigation teams