Plane blankets are not clean (nor are these 11 other facilities)

When people are thinking of free facilities, they may associate it with the privileges of staying in an all-inclusive resort or hotel. Everyone loves to get things for free and the airlines really offer a lot of amenities for free, such as things like blankets and pillows. But these free items can really be harmful to our health and can make us sick.

Plane passengers may be shocked to learn that these free seats in the seat or pocket are actually contaminated with germs and bacteria. And, don’t be fooled by plastic-wrapped items, because they don’t clean.

There are 12 things on a plane that should not bother passengers, but for things like entertainment screens and disc tables, it’s a good idea to have some disinfectant wipes to wipe them.

Take a look at these 12 free flights on a plane that even flight attendants stay away from.

12 airplane blankets are not washable or reusable

Photo via: likesharetweet.com

Plane blankets may sound like a fantastic free flight, but a 2007 study by the Wall Street Journal found that airlines cleaned these blankets every five to 30 days. Passengers must bring their own blanket or bring warmer clothes.

11 Seatback records are the most dangerous

Photo via: ctvnews.com

Did I think that the bathroom of the plane was the smallest thing on a plane? Well, you’ll be surprised to learn that the dirtiest thing on a plane is the seat disc you use. Intermediate flights, airline staff clean up quickly, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they disinfect any drive. Passengers must bring disinfectant wipes with them and wipe them.

10 passengers tend to forget about air ducts

Photo via: nypost.com

Passengers tend to forget that germs are also found in these airways above their heads. With so many people touching them to turn it on and off, there are many bacteria. Passengers must use a cloth or disinfectant wipes to touch the nozzle, as it is a good idea to remove germs from the fresh air.

9 magazines and menus in Seatback pockets are loaded with germs

Photo via: chicagotribune.com

The Canadian radio and television company found that the seat pocket had the second highest level of bacteria in it after the headrest and was also full of E.coli. So passengers may want to think twice to read the magazine on the fly or put their belongings in their pockets.

8 touch screens are very dirty

Photo Through: dailymail.co.uk

A great comfort on a long flight is the entertainment screens, so that passengers can watch movies and TV shows. However, these screens are really dirty, especially when they touch so many other passengers. If you want to use them, you need to wipe them with a disinfectant

7 Tea or coffee is forbidden

Photo Through: insideedition.com

A new study shows that passengers should avoid asking for coffee or tea on a plane because it may contain harmful bacteria. Nor do flight attendants drink any hot drinks on a plane, so unfortunately it tells us a lot about how dangerous water can be.

6 pre-packaged pillows are not clean

Photo Through: smartertravel.com

Just because a pillow or blanket is wrapped in plastic doesn’t mean it’s clean. In 2000, Royal Airline Laundry, which supplies pillows and blankets to some of the leading airlines, was accused of repackaging these items without cleaning them properly. Just think of all the previous passengers who rest and clean their hands and faces with these free facilities.

5 Water on board is not safe

Photo Through: ok.uk.co.

Water that is not in a sealed bottle is not safe for consumption on airplanes. Tap water is stored in water tanks that are not cleaned as often as needed and the water is contaminated with harmful bacteria. Can you guess the airline that got the score for the worst water quality? It was a draw between JetBlue and Spirit.

4 The coveted corridor seat has the most germs

Photo Through: anadventurousworld.com

Everyone wants a seat in the hallway because they can easily get to the bathroom without disturbing their neighbors and get off the plane faster. However, the treadmill seat, especially the armrest and headrest, can carry germs and bacteria because other passengers tend to touch these areas when walking back and forth.

3 water taps are covered in germs

Photo Through: pinterest.com

Instead of buying a bottle of water at an airport store that costs a hand and a foot, passengers can easily carry a portable bottle of water and refill it with taps. However, passengers should be aware that these faucets carry most of the germs in its water distribution button, as they are rarely cleaned.

2 foam foam spare parts in free headphones are not replaced

Photo via: latimes.com

Just like free blankets and pillows, the headphones provided by flight attendants are not cleaned. According to flight attendants, the ear foam parts found in the free headphones do not change or are replaced. A flight attendant urges passengers to tear off the foam as soon as you use them, so they need to be replaced.

1 Self-monitoring machines are difficult to wipe

Photo via: 10xtravel.com

Passengers must do everything themselves these days, including printing their own boarding pass and luggage tags. Although this can make it even easier for passengers to enter their gate, thousands of people touch these screens and almost never turn off.

