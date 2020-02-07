Plan for 1,000 apartments at the Welbeck landfill makes neighbors feel “cheated”

People who live near a landfill say they were “cheated” when plans for up to a thousand new houses were uncovered for land pledged as a public park, an activist said.

The Welbeck landfill in Normanton has been processing garbage for more than 20 years, with the proviso that the site will be returned to nature after the lease expires, which was extended until 2026.

Welbeck landfill

However, the Wakefield Council held a meeting on Friday that announced proposals for up to 1,000 homes at the site.

Activist Paul Dainton, president of the RATS campaign group, said implementing the plan would be a betrayal of the residents.

He said, “During 25 years of broken promises and building license violations, the only fact that has persisted was the promise of full restoration and development of the wildlife park, including hiking trails, pony rides, wildlife habitat, and other green features.

“After 25 years now, the residents will have to lose hundreds of hectares of the promised resumed green belt park.”

Mr. Dainton said the fact that the artist’s impressions, an idea of ​​cost and financial benefits, and the number of houses proposed were included in the meeting suggested that the plans were likely to proceed.

Government member Olivia Rowley, who also attended the meeting, said she would be against development, but said the proposals were at an early stage and could appear in the Council’s local plan – its long-term strategy for housing and business – or neither.

Tom Stannard, corporate director for regeneration and economic growth at Wakefield Council, said: “The council continues to work to ensure that the FCC returns the site to nature and offers the locals a new recreational area that they and future generations after the landfill The agreement was concluded in 2025. FCC, the tenant of the Welbeck site, has now contacted the local council to clarify whether part of the property adjacent to the site could be developed for residential purposes. This idea is at a very early stage and is the subject of further feasibility work. All plans would have to be included in the local plan and would go through an appropriate consultation and evaluation process.

“In the local plan, the country is designated as a green area and there are no plans to change it.”