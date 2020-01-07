Loading...

(photo via Spotify)

the Plain white T will live famous or infamous for years to come. Their 2005 hit “Hey There Delilah” reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts in 2007 and grabbed them two Grammy Awards in 2008. The most massively popular songs of the mid-2000s came and went with the seasons. But not “Hey There Delilah”.

The multigenerational bop of Plain White T persists thanks to the Internet and some hot and inappropriate memes that have been all the rage.

In an interview with Nylon, the Plain White T’s talked about all kinds of Delilah things and even revealed their favorite memes that the song spawned.

“It’s like (‘ Hey There Delilah “) never went away. It’s always important to people and part of their lives, ”says leader Tom Higgenson. Through laughter, Higgenson, guitarist Tim Lopez and drummer De’Mar Hamilton unanimously agreed that “Snapchat me them titties” is their favorite meme from the band.

What specific meme is he talking about? Well, check it out below.

Hi, Delilah, what does it look like in New York, I’m thousands of miles away but my daughter Snapchat me these breasts

– YUNG KAMI (@kungyami) August 18, 2016

The common theme of “Hey There Delilah” jokes is to make a play on the lyrics as seen above. Check out some more below.

🎶 Hey there Delilah… a thousand miles seems far enough but they have planes, trains and cars 🎶

Guy That Just Waked 500 Miles and 500 More: what do they have

– not brendan (@crocodilethumbs) December 15, 2019

what the FUCK is in place Delilah? How is FUCK in New York? pic.twitter.com/eqldmi1xIh

– husky dave grohl (@saulmalone) June 25, 2019

hey there delilah how’s it going in new york city you own the honda gray accord right your lights are on

– 🤠 j (@cowboyenergy) January 6, 2020

There are also memes that generally make fun of the song and everyone.

Everyone is a gangster until Hey There Delilah arrives

– Faizan 〆 (@ Faizans_7) January 5, 2020

Hey There Delilah came out 13 years ago and she still hasn’t told us what it looks like in New York

– EDM Vic Fuentes 〥 (@ 50gabesdarker) January 5, 2020

lady gaga’s bad romance and good there Delilah by the simple white t-shirts were really ahead of their time. pic.twitter.com/zrcBnRcNy4

– soemi (@ soemo15) January 4, 2020

Other things he could say 2 Delilah with this number of syllables:

1. Hi, delilah, would you like to pet kittens

2. hey delilah, i think i have gingivitis

3. Hi, delilah, did you know that frogs have no hair

4. hey there, delilah, did you read the redwall series

– Minna 🔸 (@minnascule) January 2, 2020

I wonder if the guy in my building who plays hey there delilah in loop for 30 minutes is fine

– ren (aissa) nce woman (@nymphthys) December 31, 2019

It is important to note that Delilah is, in fact, a real person. She was not and never has been in contact with Tom Higgenson. This love song we all learned about acoustic guitars to subside our crush on college was about a girl who had a boyfriend. Higgenson recently came under fire, particularly after the rumor of a Delilah-based TV show. Higgenson explained that he never intended to pressure Delilah or make her uncomfortable.

“She (Delilah) played with her as much as I did,” he said. “I was stinging, hey, I’m going to write a song about you, blah blah blah. It was like,” Cool, where’s my song? Play me my song. “So I don’t think there’s anything creepy about it,” said Higgenson. “

“It was a disappointment because she had a boyfriend, so that’s almost why it was so innocent – like OK, there’s no pressure here, it’s nothing more like that, man, this girl is beautiful, and I want to write a song that she will love… You are in love or you crush, or there is someone who inspires you, and who makes you grab the guitar and write a song… It was just me in my mom’s apartment writing a song about a girl. “

When asked if the real Delilah would feel comfortable with all the steamy memes jokes, Higgenson said he hoped not.

“I feel like she must be a bit disconnected from the joke at this point,” said Higgenson. “So many years and as big as it may be, I think it’s definitely transcended … I hope she will laugh about it, but who knows. Maybe I’ll ask her.”

What do you think of the favorite Plain White T meme? Make it sound below!

