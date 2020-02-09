PJ Walker, Nick Holley and James Butler led Houston Roughnecks to beat LA Wildcats in XFL Week 1 matchup

Nick Holley makes a great catch for the Houston Roughnecks on Saturday. Credit: FOX XFL

Subscribe to our sports newsletter!

The first part of the first week of the 2020 XFL season is on the books. On the first day of action, the DC Defenders hosted the Seattle Dragons and then the LA Wildcats visited the Houston Roughnecks.

While the season is still very young, the Roughnecks and Defenders look like they’re doing business right outside the gate!

Walker, Holley and Butler lead Houston Roughnecks

Week 1 was great for the Houston Roughnecks.

Led by the trio of quarterback PJ Walker, wideout / running back Nick Holley and running back James Butler, the Roughnecks smashed the Los Angeles Wildcats to 37-17.

PJ Walker made a great XFL debut herself.

Walker completed 23 of 39 passes for 272 yards and four touchdowns when the Houston offensive set the pace as the game progressed. Walker not only set up some nice numbers, but also coped very well with the Houston offensive.

Another player who looked great in week 1 was James Butler.

2nd TD for 2️⃣8️⃣ @ jamessbutler20 is a beast 😤pic.twitter.com / PdHRZuBKZE

– Houston Roughnecks (@XFLRoughnecks) February 9, 2020

Butler made the most of his touches on Saturday when his nine stretches earned him 30 yards and a touchdown. He also caught two passes for 20 yards when he won for the Roughnecks on day one.

Another player deserves credit for Houston.

Running back Nick Holley overcame three torn ACLs and a broken back to make his dreams of the XFL come true

(via @FOXSports) pic.twitter.com/gz17oMqF4o

– Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 9, 2020

To say that Nick Holley has been through a lot is an understatement of epic proportions.

Holley suffered three cruciate ligament injuries and a broken back while chasing his football dreams. Holley pulled four passes for 50 yards tonight, including a nice 29-yard effort that Holley caught in heavy traffic.

Incredible litter from P.J. Walker to Nick Holley, who paid him back with a great catch pic.twitter.com/6VU3WK1qsI

– Arif Hasan, enthusiastic jumping day (@ArifHasanNFL) February 9, 2020

Even though these numbers don’t necessarily pop out with an average fan, all teens should notice the fact that Holley is back in the field and looks like he’s healthy. Never give up on your dreams.

DC Defenders destroy Seattle

In case you missed the early game like Houston, this was a one-sided affair.

The DC Defenders defeated the Seattle Dragons by 31-19.

DC was led by former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones. Jones threw 291 yards and two touchdowns that day as the DC believers cheered their team on to victory.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers fan Eli Rogers led DC to the front desk on Saturday when he caught six passes for 73 meters.

Jones and the defenders look like they’ll be a tough team to beat this year. It’s far too early to talk about an XFL champion, especially considering that we still haven’t seen four of the eight teams perform. Still, DC and Houston look great after Week 1!