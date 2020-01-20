Pixelbook Go 'Not Pink' now available in Google Store

One of the most interesting design aspects of the Pixelbook Go is actually the “Non-pink” color variant in addition to “Black only”. The bold color choice is now available in the Google Store in “limited quantities”.

As usual with Made by Google and their premium first-party Chromebooks, first-class configurations usually start later than the more affordable, regular models. This year, the $ 1,399 Core i7 with 16 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage and 4K playback was only available in mid-December.

Another layered launch this cycle is the Not Pink Pixelbook Go which is clearly in the style of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL from 2018. An almost beige color bathes Google’s first middle class Pixelbook. This includes the cover and the upper keyboard deck, as well as edges.

A darker shade is used for the Google G logo in the upper left corner, while the same color is applied to the Hush Keys. Fortunately, there is a black frame around the 13.3-inch 1080p or 4K screen. The real pop of color, however, is the bottom with its bright pink texture at the bottom that helps grip.

Not Pink is not available for the Core m3 with 8 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. Buyers must purchase the Core i5 with 8 GB or 16 GB RAM or the Core i7. Prices start at $ 849 and Google notes in an email to customers that the Not Pink Pixlebook Go is available in ‘limited quantities’.

However, that warning is not mentioned anywhere in the actual Google Store listing. For some today’s buyers, delivery will deliver the device tomorrow. Some configurations are now also available on Amazon.

In our review we have praised the “excellent hardware” and free software from Pixelbook Go. That said, this Chromebook is on the pricey side, especially given the competition.

