Pixel3 and Powerbeats3 always reached lows, more for sale

Loading...

Thursday’s best deals include Google Pixel 3 with 128 GB of storage for $ 478, plus deals for Powerbeats3 earbuds and nonda USB-C accessories. Go below to all that and more in the newest 9to5Toys lunch break.

Google Pixel 3 with 128 GB storage has dropped to the new Amazon layer

Amazon offers the Google Pixel 3 128 GB in Not Pink for $ 478. That’s a $ 221 discount on what Best Buy charges for the 64 GB model and is the lowest Amazon offer we’ve followed. Whether you like Android or just want a backup phone, it’s hard to overlook this affordable flagship. Unlike Pixel 3a, you will enjoy a quad-core Snapdragon 845 processor along with other functions such as Qi charging. As you probably know, this phone is ready to take impressive-looking photos with a bokeh blur that gets better over time as Google improves its algorithms.

Powerbeats3 wireless earbuds fall to $ 80

Amazon offers the Powerbeats3 Wireless earphones in black and red $ 80. Originally $ 200, today’s deal is lower than the usual $ 100 price tag and $ 10 less than our previous listing. It also corresponds to the Amazon ever low in this color. Powerbeats3 is supported by an Apple W1 chip with fast coupling, Siri control and up to 12 hours of playback time after one charge. A handy function is after only five minutes of start-up, you have one hour of playback time.

nonda’s highly rated USB-C adapter is an easy purchase

Amazon currently offers the nonda USB-A to USB-C adapter for $ 6. Usually $ 8 is sold, the current offer saves you 25%, corresponds to our earlier mention for the Amazon low and is only the second time we have seen it on sale. Whether you want to connect a desktop hard drive to your machine or connect a peripheral on the go, this adapter must be ready for the task with a transfer rate of up to 5 Gb / s.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 tablet is $ 100 off

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5-inch tablet of 128 GB $ 550. Usually $ 650 is sold, today’s offer is worth $ 100 in savings, corresponds to the second best discount of all time and is only surpassed by a temporary promotion for gift voucher bundles. Switch to the 256 GB model before $ 630, down from $ 730. With a 10.5-inch AMOLED panel, Samsung has a fingerprint sensor built into the screen for quick unlocking. In addition to the tablet is Samsung’s S-Pen, which combines with an improved 2-in-1 DeX experience for desktop use. So whether you want to take notes in class or do work at a desk, the Galaxy Tab S6 is ready. Read more in our launch reporting.

Save 40% on the Soundcore Ace speaker from Anker

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers the Anker Soundcore Ace A1 portable Bluetooth speaker for $ 11. That’s $ 7 off the regular rate there and corresponds to the lowest price we’ve kept. This compact speaker has a battery life of 6 hours, along with a detachable strap that you can use to easily hang it anywhere for better audio reporting. There is even a built-in microphone for taking phone calls.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also monitors the best trade-in offers on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, iPhone and more every month. View this month’s best trade-in offers when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply go directly to our trade-in partner if you want to recycle, trade or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google on the go!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube channel for the latest videos, reviews and more!

Best budget on-camera monitor at Amazon: is the Feelworld F5 worth it? [Video]

Fluance Reference Turntable Review: lifting vinyl to a higher level

Samson Satellite Microphone Review: record anywhere on iOS or USB

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ojdwfnWwSo [/ embed]

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OyqOB4end2c [/ embed]