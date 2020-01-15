Pixel 4a rumors: everything we know so far

The next middle class Pixel entry from Google is around the corner and there are already many rumors and leaks. We have a pretty good idea of ​​what it looks like, we can adopt some specifications using trends from last year, and we think we even know what it will cost. Here is everything about the upcoming Google Pixel 4a so far.

Design and device functions

The first thing we know for sure at the moment is what the device will look like. Thanks to a leak from the always reliable OnLeaks, we know that the Pixel 4a will flourish a number of highly trusted external designs. In many ways, this mid-ranger is a bit of a mix between last year’s Pixel 3a and the Pixel 4 – and there are practical reasons why this is the case.

As you can see above, the phone gets a camera bubble that is very similar to the standard Pixel 4. But there are also differences – the device also comes with a rear fingerprint sensor and a 3.5 mm headphone jack, both of which were skipped by the Mountain View company on last year’s flagship. There is also the usual USB-C port and speakers at the bottom.

Pixel 4a specifications rumors

What about the specifications? We don’t know much about the internals yet, but we can make some strong assumptions based on previous trends with flagship Pixel and mid-range Pixel devices. Expect the same or comparable camera quality, a larger, more durable battery and a middle-class Snapdragon processor.

As for the screen, OnLeaks suggests that the smaller model comes somewhere between 5.7 and 5.8 inches. And with regard to its dimensions, the standard Pixel 4a will measure 144.2 x 69.5 x 8.2 mm. There must still be reliable leaks for the larger Pixel 4a XL – if it already exists.

Camera

With regard to the camera specifically, the OnLeaks displays strongly suggest that the Pixel 4a comes with only two camera sensors – one at the front and one at the rear. That rear camera window will also accommodate what apparently is the flash and probably also a microphone.

We know nothing about the camera performance of the Pixel 4a, but if there is anything that we learned last year, the coverage of Google with this device is probably something like: “get all the camera qualities of the flagship for half the price ! ”Shall we? That has yet to be seen.

colors

We don’t know what the physical color options will be for the Pixel 4a, but we can assume that there will be three if the trend of last year continues. Last year there were the usual white and black models, but Google decided to use the “Purple-ish” model as the curveball (and the best model, if you ask me). A sketchy rumor suggested that the third color of this year might be a blue hue.

Pixel 4a and 4a XL prices rumors

Pixel 4a prices are another thing that has not been told much yet, but we were informed – also mentioned during episode 79 of the Alphabet Scoop podcast – that the larger Pixel 4a XL model might be slightly more expensive than last year. Our sources suggested $ 400 and $ 500 prize points for the smaller Pixel 4a and 4a XL respectively. However, that is just a rumor. The price is probably not yet final.

Release date and availability

Another thing that we can say with almost certainty is that the Google Pixel 4a will be its official appearance on Google I / O 2020. That is the same event where Google announced the Pixel 3a, and we were told by rumor – as we did during have reported an episode of the Alfabet Scoop podcast – that this is around the time we expect the middle class 4a to come out.

Google I / O 2020 marks a halfway point in the annual release cycle of Google Pixel, and it is one of the only other opportunities during the year where Google has important press hands on deck for a major hardware launch. Some have suggested that the company choose this timeframe for the mid-range launch not to overshadow (or overshadow the Pixel-release flagship?).

Stay tuned!

We’ll keep this post updated as we approach the launch of the Google Pixel 4a on Google I / O 2020, but keep it locked on the 9to5Google homepage for all the latest Pixel developments until then!

