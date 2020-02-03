Pixel 4 update from February fixes video and assistant bugs

This month’s Android patch is released today with the usual security fixes. The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL see a number of video and assistant fixes with the February update.

The Pixel Update Bulletin contains five “notable fixes” for the latest Made by Google flagships. Two are categorized in terms of the camera. The most urgent thing is a “fix for stuck preview during video recording”. Also annoying is a “fix for overexposure while recording video in certain scenarios”. At the end of last month, Google Camera 7.3 was also introduced and was last widely used in the Play Store week.

Under System, Google addressed a few devices that got stuck during the startup process. In addition, the problem was fixed that the NFC functionality does not work with certain apps. The last one is a “Fix for user interface crash while using Assistant”.

All four device families also received the February security updates.

This month there are again three builds for Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, while all other phones have been consolidated into one again (QQ1A.200205.002):

Global: QQ1B.200205.002

Select JP & TW carriers: QQ1C.200205.002

JP (NTT Docomo): QQ1D.200205.002

This February 4 Pixel 4 update will be released today.

