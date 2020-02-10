Pixel 4 costs $ 200 plus Anker’s Valentine’s Day offer

Monday’s best deals include $ 200 off Pixel 4 / XL, the annual Anker Valentine’s Day sale, and a one-day Home Depot Smart Lock event. You can find all this and much more below.

Save $ 200 on Pixel 4 / XL

Amazon is now taking $ 200 off both Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL in different colors and capacities. Offers start at $ 599, Today’s offer is the second best we have recorded on Amazon.

Google Pixel 4 offers a complete redesign with a battery life of almost 25 hours, 12 and 16 megapixel cameras as well as internal memory with up to 128 GB and HDR + functions. You can find more information in our practical overview.

Anchor Valentine’s Day sale

Anker has now started its annual Valentine’s Day sale on Amazon. Below you will find all of our top tips. However, take a look at Anker’s 60W dual-port USB C / A charger $ 28, It is usually sold for over $ 40, with today’s offer at Amazon’s lowest price.

Notable features include two ports with up to 60 W of power and Anker’s GaN technology. You can turn on a MacBook or iPad with a speed of 45 W via the USB-C connector and 2.4 A via the USB-A connector. Its collapsible design makes it ideal for on the go. Check out the rest of today’s sales here.

1-day Smart Lock sale from Home Depot

Home Depot only offers today up to 40% discount Choose intelligent door locks and fittings. All orders can be shipped free of charge today. Our top choice is the Schlage Camelot Smart door lock for $ 180, Originally $ 298, it is normally sold between $ 225 and $ 250. This corresponds to our previous mention at Home Depot.

Notable features include three alarm modes that, in addition to being compatible with Alexa, Z-Wave, and more, provide accurate push notifications about the type of activity in your household. This is a great way to update your security system without spending too much money in advance.

Galaxy Tab S6 and S4 tablets from $ 448

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5-inch tablet 128 GB for $ 550, Today’s offer typically costs $ 650 and offers savings of $ 100. It is the second best discount ever and was only surpassed by a limited time promotion for bundles of gift cards. Upgrade to the 256GB model for $ 630from $ 730. Samsung has a 10.5-inch AMOLED panel and has a fingerprint sensor built into the display that can be unlocked quickly. Next to the tablet is the Samsung S-Pen, which in combination with an improved 2-in-1 DeX experience ensures desktop use. Whether you want to take notes in class or do your work at your desk, the Galaxy Tab S6 is ready for this task. You can find more information in our start reporting. Find the S4 on offer for $ 448 also.

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 from $ 100

Amazon offers the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 portable Bluetooth speaker for $ 100, For comparison, this is a saving of $ 50 compared to the regular price and the lowest price on Amazon. The Ultimate Ears Boom 3 delivers a 360-degree sound that is combined with a fully waterproof design. It is an ideal companion for camping trips or wherever you take your adventures. UE’s new Magic Button feature makes it easy to play, pause, skip and control your streaming music from a variety of sources. Up to 15 hours of battery life round off the performance spectrum. I loved it in my hands-on review and called it “one of the best summer speakers ever”.

