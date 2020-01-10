Pixel 4 always hits Amazon low, Fossil watches, more

Loading...

Pixel 4 reaches a low point from Amazon while Fossil’s Explorist HR Smartwatch goes on sale. HP’s improved 15-inch Chromebook also reaches a new low at Best Buy. You can find all of this and more in today’s 9to5Toys lunch break.

Pixel 4 always gets low

Google Pixel 4 once reached a low point with Amazon $ 572 or you can go to Best Buy for $ 650 with a $ 200 gift voucher. Pixel 4 is on sale for $ 800 with today’s deal that marks the best price we’ve seen in an unlocked state. Google Pixel 4 delivers a complete redesign with a battery life of nearly 25 hours, 12 and 16MP cameras, in addition to a maximum storage capacity of 128 GB and HDR + capabilities. Read more in our practical review.

Fossil’s Explorist HR Smartwatch

Amazon currently offers the Fossil Gen 4 Explorist HR Smartwatch 45 mm in different styles for $ 149. Normally it is sold for $ 199, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount and corresponds to Amazon’s lowest point. Powered by Wear OS, this smartwatch is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. It offers heart rate measurement, a range of fitness tracking options, notifications and more on your wrist with a battery life of up to 24 hours per charge. Moreover, you can choose between leather or stainless steel bands, depending on which look is for you.

Aluminum HP Chromebook 15

Best Buy offers the HP 15.6-inch aluminum Chromebook 1.6 GHz 8 GB / 128 GB $ 349. For comparison, it was originally sold for $ 599, but trends nowadays around $ 500. This offer is $ 120 less than the low price of Amazon of all time. Housed in an aluminum case, this Chromebook delivers a high-end design with 128 GB of storage, a full QWERTY and a numeric keyboard, plus a 15.6-inch display. Additional functions such as 802.11ac wireless, an HD webcam and built-in SD card readers complete the list of remarkable specifications here.

