Pixel 2/3 / XL for sale from $ 125, JBL Link View, more

Tuesday’s best deals are the Pixel 2/3 / XL from $ 125, plus markdowns on the JBL Link View and Amazon’s Fire tablet setup. You will find all of this and more in the latest 9to5Toys lunch break.

Pixel 2/3 / XL from $ 125

Only today does Woot offer the Google Pixel 3 / XL in an unlocked revised state of $ 250. For comparison, Pixel 3 was originally sold for $ 799 in new condition, while Pixel 3 XL went for $ 899. Today’s deal is $ 25 less than our previous listing.

Pixel 3 sport Android 9.0 Pie, offers an OLED screen with HDR, 12MP camera and more. In our hands-on review, we called it the best Android device on the market and better than some of the latest generation iPhones. 90 day warranty included with purchase. View the rest of today’s deals here.

JBL Link View today is only $ 95

The official eBay store of Best Buy offers the JBL Link View Assistant Smart Display for $ 95. Originally sold for $ 300, it more recently raises $ 200. Today’s offer will save you 52% and corresponds to our previous mention for the lowest point ever. Centered around Google Assistant, this 8-inch smart display can be used to control your smart home, get answers from the virtual helper and more. An IPX4 water-resistant design means that it is even well suited to serve recipes on your kitchen countertop.

Amazon brings the line-up of Fire tablets back to Black Friday prices

Amazon has started selling its entire range of Fire tablets and is returning almost all of its offers to Black Friday prices. One striking feature is the all-new Fire HD 10 for $ 100. Normally it is sold for $ 150, today’s offer represents a discount of 33% and corresponds to the lowest set ever.

With a 10.1-inch 1080p screen, this tablet offers 32 GB of built-in storage and support for up to 512 GB thanks to a microSD card slot. With hands-free Alexa support, you can call Amazon’s assistant whenever you need it, and you can keep up to 12 hours of battery life throughout the day. Moreover, there is a USB-C port for refueling. View the full sale here.

Take Anker Nebula Capsule Projector wherever you go

Anker Direct via Amazon offers its Nebula Capsule Portable Projector for $ 266. That’s less than the usual $ 320 price tag and within $ 6 of our previous listing. Take the Anker Capsule projector with you wherever you go and enjoy content on the move. Built-in streaming services provide Netflix, YouTube and more at the touch of a button. Including one HDMI input. I have been using Anker’s Nebula projectors for about a year now and I am a big fan of the portable design, making it perfect for watching movies outdoors or wherever you have a large wall available with its 100-inch screen capabilities.

Save 20% on Marshall’s Retro Chromecast speaker

Amazon currently offers the Marshall Woburn Multi-Room Wi-Fi Speaker for $ 344. After falling from $ 430, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, it is within $ 4 from the lowest point ever and otherwise matches the second best price to date. Whether you are just a fan of old-school rock or want to enjoy newer features in the world of loudspeakers such as audio for the entire house, you should catch the eye of Marshall’s Woburn. Thanks to the built-in WiFi you can use the AirPlay and Chromecast possibilities for integration with your favorite audio ecosystem. Double 15 W tweeters are combined with two 40 W woofers for “room filling” playback.

