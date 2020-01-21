Pittsburgh is better than Philly in hoot

Share

PHILADELPHIA CREAM – At some point in the Penguins game with their rival here tonight, something will surely go wrong for the home team. And when that’s the case, you’d better believe that the standard barrage of hoots will cascade down from the seats.

This is who they are.

It’s really not who Pittsburgh is. It never was.

And take it from some who have directly attended as many sporting events in our city as anyone in recent memory, this is still not the case.

Let’s eliminate a few things …

Sunday afternoon at PPG Paints Arena, as everyone now knows, the crowd had a reaction Matt Murray’s goalkeeper early in the game which led to a great 4-3 win over the Bruins. Murray was not booed, although many have mistakenly described him that way. He was also not encouraged by the Bronx, although it does too. He was not mocked either, although I doubt many of us even know what that word means.

Here’s what happened: the Bruins scored twice in their first three shots, both in large defensive outages. And with the next puck that came from Murray, a slow cursor that anyone could have stopped, he stuck it to his left. At that time, some in the crowd reacted with mocking applause.

It’s a technical distinction, I know, but it’s definitely worth it. Because, as I wrote in the Grind after that game, i thought the reaction came from the unfortunate portion of the crowd that showed up that day without a blessed clue to how the defense and / or goalkeepers worked in hockey.

As such, I didn’t see the reaction as rude as it was born out of ignorance of hockey. This is why, in this same column, I also wrote about the “few” who reacted in this way: “Our city, despite all its history in hockey, still has a lack of understanding of defense, goalkeepers and how these two factors influence each other. It’s too common and too casual. Perhaps hearing about it from the iconic captain will start to change that. “

Perhaps.

Because it is one of those rare social discussions in modern society that has not been ignited by the media. He came directly from Sidney Crosby, and it came unprovoked of any kind. Crosby was asked how he thought Murray did, nothing more, and he commented on the crowd’s early treatment of Murray. The same thing soon came from other team leaders.

Everyone in this line of work reports the story, analyzes, gives their opinion, whatever. But the spark came from inside. These are the players who were irritated about it, including the player who matters the most and there was hardly a controversial syllable spoken in his life to begin with.

Ask me, and that’s what people chapped in the next 48 hours. It’s one thing if no one like me brings up the subject. It’s another when it’s a civic treasure, because it really forces these people to think a little, maybe to rethink the reaction a little.

My only hope in this scenario, as originally expressed, is that more Pittsburgh dare to learn even more about this beautiful game. It is almost never condensed into a single hotbed of blame or, d elsewhere, credit. It is a total team effort, for better or for worse. And goalies, contrary to common misconceptions among newcomers to hockey, are not like baseball catchers where they should stop everything. (My dad thought that, and it drove me crazy.) Statistics show they stop about 9 out of 10. And when it comes to high risks like the ones Boston had in the beginning, it’s a lot lower than that.

Our city has never known hockey better than it does today, and it’s great. We have never had more participation, more coaching, more people of all shapes, sizes, origins, colors and ages who love it.

For me, this is the only real lesson here: we still have work to do.

• I will take educated hoots any day of the week in any environment, even if it strikes a Pittsburgh team or player. But damn it, do something real.

• Philly fans boo because they were born angry. I’m convinced. It is one of the most bizarre sociological phenomena in American history, and it will certainly be my college thesis in another life.

• To emphasize this for clarity: I was not crazy to see Murray show the first two periods, but it had nothing to do with these two goals and everything to do with some erratic movements on shots that were wide , which has always been a red flag with him. He seemed to find stability on this front in the third period and made some great saves.

• Oh, and that too, and I’m going to change the subject: I talked about it so much right after the game that it was the ninth chip in a column of 10 balls. I clearly failed at Clickbait school.

• I have other ideas about hockey, but I’m here to cover the Penguins’ last game for a while, so I’m saving them for tomorrow.

• If the NFL has completed a drafting of every player everywhere, including those currently in the league, Patrick Mahomes would go first overall.

• As such, it’s tempting to take chefs to the Super Bowl, especially when Jimmy Garoppolo. But there is always the Andy Reid factor, which can’t go away until he’s gone, and there’s the sizable question of Nick Bosa and that infernal defensive front of the 49ers. If there is a way to disrupt a mobile quarterback, as the Steelers have shown this season, it is to start fires in his kitchen.

• Mahomes being the best player in the league does not mean that he should be an MVP. It was unquestionably Lamar jackson. Different criteria. Mahomes missed too much time.

• The NFL Championship weekend included Kansas City-based franchises, Nashville-based Green Bay, and I’m ready to do it, but not a single mention of the size of the market. Not linked to the success of the teams, nor to the epic ratings of national television that resulted.

It’s funny how it works in a fair system.

• Forgive the language below, but nothing has been more exhilarating of this terrible Astros scandal than seeing players from other teams talk about it:

Shit makes sense now. I remember wondering how these guys were laying off some of my bad land. Relay all my signs in direct speed to the batter. Ruining the integrity of the game. These guys were all on camera and social media. Now they are all silent! Lol 😂 https://t.co/DuknUCQaRb

– Marcus Stroman (@ STR0) January 20, 2020

It was even better, from CC Sabathia’s Instagram account:

When athletes cheat, they don’t just cheat the game and the fans. They deceive their competitors, their peers. And rest assured, if Major League Baseball doesn’t go after Houston hitters, name by name by name, these competitors, these peers will demand their own form of revenge.

• Yes Rob Manfred think this aspect of the scandal will just go away, it’s awfully miscalculated.

I mean, unless, of course, he expects someone not to see through Jose Altuve … Uh, shirt:

You will see it often.

Jose Altuve signaling to his teammates NOT to rip his jersey to celebrate, as this would “allegedly” reveal a buzzer that would fire when it is triggered by someone from the Astros video team.

Higher level cheating. pic.twitter.com/ApxOmAgdkz

– Marc Farzetta (@MarcFarzetta) January 16, 2020

• No one here booed Starling Marte after being caught cheating. Not that I heard.

I don’t even know why I added this, but I did.

• Great speech with Ke’Bryan Hayes by Alex Stumpf at the top of the site this morning.

• Pitt 12-6 in total, 3-4 in ACC play after annihilating North Carolina over the weekend, and I will be the first to praise Jeff Capel to support the program as it has done in such a short time. I covered this game, and it’s as intense, as passionate a collective performance as I have seen the Panthers since the Jamie Dixon days. They were really bitten by the losses of Miami and Wake Forest, and they emerged with a goal.

That said, again, they are 3-4 in ACC play. And the dagger in there is that half of those losses actually happened in Miami and Wake Forest, both 2-5, and that’s not where the losses can be absorbed. Not if someone is seriously considering a return to the NCAA in March.

In addition, there is still a lot missing. I respect this Trey McGowens and Xavier Johnson did to restore respectability, I like the way Justin Champagnie mature, and I love hell out of Ryan Murphy on and off the field, but there’s nowhere to go without a real big man and a pure shooter. Thought Aaron Gray and Ashton Gibbs. In this mold.

I can live without a playmaker. I understand what Capel is doing with the penetration offense. But these two missing pieces need to be corrected.

• Murphy is crazy about work ethics. Almost half an hour after the end of this match, he went out on the long-abandoned ground, reliving a sequence of what had just happened.

• You don’t like Capel yet? Or don’t you know him?

Here are two minutes that will change both:

Get a guy like that for soccer, and no one will ever mention a stadium on campus again.

• Hockey. Back to hockey. Bright and early morning skates.