Acupuncture blog Lhasa WHO recently conducted a study to determine which sports teams were among the most stressed, measured by the number of close games a team has played in the past five full seasons.

To determine the criteria for what constitutes a “tight” game, the study used NFL games where the score was less than 7 points (one game to a score), all NBA games less than 5 points (definition by the league of a close match for their two players). minute reports), hockey games within 2 goals (known as “the most dangerous head”) and baseball games within 3 points (the scenario of a backup situation).

The results of the study showed that, among all the American cities that are home to at least three major sports teams, Pittsburgh had the second highest number of close matches by these criteria, with 59% of the close matches between the Penguins, the Pirates , and Steelers:

(caption id = “attachment_954478” align = “aligncenter” width = “701”) The most stressed fans in America. – LHASA WHO (/ legend)

Something to consider is that hockey games tend to be the closest to any of the four main sports. In the past five years, each NHL team has seen at least 60% of its games determined by two goals or less. So if a city has an NHL team, that will increase that combined average.

This figure is also strongly influenced by the close matches of the Steelers. When you separate close wins from close losses, the Steelers have led the NFL in teams with the highest percentage of total games that were close wins, with 33% of their total games in the last five seasons being close wins:

(legend id = “attachment_954479” align = “aligncenter” width = “701”) OMS LHASA (/ caption)

Meanwhile, Penguins fans have had the least amount of stress in the NHL in the past five seasons by that criteria. The Penguins have had 60% of their games in the past five seasons with two or less goals, the least in the NHL.

(legend id = “attachment_954480” align = “aligncenter” width = “701”) OMS LHASA (/ caption)

Looking at each individual team, 53.75 of the Steelers’ total games in the past five seasons have been decided by seven points or less, the fourth highest number in the league. Surprisingly, however, they went into overtime less often than most teams, with only 3.75% of games decided in overtime, the 27th largest in the league. Breaking this down further, 32.50 percent of their total matches were close wins, the most in the league. Only 20 percent of their games were close losses, the 25th highest number in the league. The remaining 1.25% represent links.

For the Penguins, 60.24 of their total games in the past five seasons have been decided by two goals or less, the least of all NHL teams during that period. Close wins made up 33.41% of total matches, the 16th highest number of matches in the league, and close losses making up 26.83% of total games, the 27th highest number of matches in the league ( which is not surprising, since they have many more victories than defeats). usually in this period). The Penguins have had 15.61% of their total games in the last five overtime seasons, the sixth highest number in the league. They had 8.78% of the total shootout games, the 19th highest number in the league.

The Pirates have had 62.84% of their total games in the past five seasons, decided by three points or less, the ninth largest in the Major League Baseball. They also completed extra innings in 9.63% of the games, sixth in major tournaments. The Pirates have the fourth biggest success at 33.58%. They rank 22nd for tight losses at 29.26%. Given their record loss in the past five seasons, this means that when they lose, they tend to lose big.

To continue reading, log into your account: