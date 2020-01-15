Jeff Capel does this thing.

If Pitt loses – what they did Tuesday night at the Petersen Events Center, 73-68, in overtime against Louisville [11th] – Capel cannot concentrate on any game or individual player. He just can’t, no matter how good or bad this player’s performance has been.

Asked about Terrell brown, who clocked 27 minutes and had three points, three rebounds and four blocks while operating at his most inspired level of the season, Capel said in his post-match press conference:

“He did good things. He blocked some shots. He can adjust the shots in there. He did nice things for us.”

Generic, right?

Asked how Au’Diese Toney outfit Jordan Nwora —Louisville, junior star who is a favorite to win the ACC Player of the Year title with an average of 21 points per game in 51/44/79 break time – just 14 points in that game, Capel provided this:

“I think Au’Diese is a big advocate. But I think our team is doing a good job. Our antenna is in place.”

Back to the team. And devil, I even launched a very specific question to Capel on Trey McGowens to try to see if it would break the character. Here is the scene:

It is Xavier Johnson missed on a three to open the gif. Justin Champagnie keeps the game alive by swinging the offensive rebound directly into McGowens’ hands.

Pause. Think of this one.

Pitt is up 58-54 with 2:40 left in the game at this point. Burn another 30 seconds and work to find that perfect look could be vital here.

Nope. McGowens immediately shoots. See Capel again on the bench. It’s glorious: hands above his head, fighting in a state of disbelief and absolute frustration … then the shot embraces the glass and enters.

But it gets even better.

One last time, until the gif. I cut the end and zoomed in for you, if only because I had a perfect view of it in real time and noticed how real the moment was. The second the ball goes through the net, McGowens turns to Capel and puts a fist on his chest as if to say, “Yeah, I know, Coach. I know.”

This scene – a player known for making questionable decisions this year but at least acknowledging it this time – is exactly the reason I asked Capel the question after the game:

“That’s what it is. Sometimes you make a bad move,” began Capel. “And that’s what it is. In games like this, when both teams have trouble to score a little, you have to force the players to play and play. And this is the one where we were very lucky, where he took a shot and extended our lead a little. “

Not laudatory praise, but not horrible either. But wait! Here’s the thing:

“We can’t go down and give up a three the next game – or a three-point game, I think they got it,” said Capel. “It was a three or three point game … In this position, this is where you really have to bend over and stop, and unfortunately, that didn’t happen to us.”

Look, I understand why Capel is doing this, and it’s not at all a fault. He will not be drawn into the mini-positives when the overall image is disgusting. It doesn’t matter if that shade of red appears on the page if the full image doesn’t inspire, right? If anything, it should excite Pitt fans. For him, it’s victory. This is the team. When this is not done, all other stories fall behind.

“We have to become consistent,” said Capel. “This is what we are striving to become. We are not there yet. We are showing signs, but to become really good, we have to be consistent. And that is what we are trying to do. We are have shown in fits and starts, but we have to do it consistently. ”

Is he talking about Pitt’s season or this particular match? Make your choice. And that’s the point here. It resists equally well in both cases. Capel focuses on victory because no single positive can prevail over the bite of a loss. In this one, Pitt led the jump, 2-0, Champagnie opening the scoring. They led at halftime, 31-28, and they led up to 48 seconds remaining in the game, when David Johnson tied at 61 with a free throw.

From there, the game went into overtime and Louisville won behind a few clutch shots and a solid defense, forcing three Pitt turnovers in the additional five minutes. There was also a dubious call there – much more on this below –

And it was not that Capel was not satisfied at some level with the efforts of his team:

“First of all, I am proud of our guys. We have put ourselves in a position to win,” he said.

But …

“Unfortunately, we have failed,” he concluded.

Yes. All this effort, energy, tenacity and unity mean little when the clock reads zeros and you look up to see “Visitor 73, Pitt 68”.

That’s the thing.

Now do you mean this “fault”? I thought so.

