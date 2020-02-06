Pitt Panthers fall against Notre Dame – and simple math explains it all

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Five is bigger than two.

Look, I literally changed my major as a junior at the university from pre-chem to journalism because I hated science and math (bye, Calc IV!). That said, I’m pretty sure that five is indeed larger than two.

And I’m pretty sure that Notre Dame stamped that fact everywhere on these Pitt Panthers in the Fighting Irish’s 80-72 victory on Wednesday evening in Purcell Pavillon at the Joyce Center.

See for yourself:

that is John Mooney complete a nice spinning movement in order to kick the poison. Then there is T.J. Gibbs knock down three, Prentiss Hubb drill a triplicate at the first half buzzer and Rex Pflueger connect with Juwan Durham on an alley to get the victory.

It was a total team performance, the kind of thing Jeff Capel often referrals when he explains what went well for his own team or not.

Tonight it was more of that “not” stuff.

Notre Dame shot 54 percent (7 for 13) deep in the first half and ended in a nine-point halftime, while Pitt collided everywhere and shot only 42 percent out of the field – some inflated after Pitt finished 8 for 11 from 11 on the field in waste time.

“They withdrew from us,” Capel said after this. “They challenged us to shoot.”

Do you know who you dare not shoot? A team that respects your recording skills.

OK, coach. Continue.

“And so we got a good, sleek appearance, and in the second half we were able to knock down a number of three.”

What came afterwards from Capel, however, was crucial. After talking about “knocking down a few three”, what they were doing, 4 for 10 in the last 20 minutes, Capel immediately turned the course and turned his attention to the opponent. Because Wednesday night it was all about the home team.

“This was another game for us,” said Capel. “This was another type of team to defend. Everyone we’ve played so far has at least one man you can relax on, you don’t have to go out on, you don’t have to get close to. most of them have more than one man we have played so far.

“So this one was different, especially when they (Nate Laszweski), when they put (number) 14 out of five. It made it even (harder) – and the same with Mooney. If they fit that setup, they are a little hard to defend and your communication must be really high, very high. And we didn’t do that well. ”

It is fine there. Capel beat Laszewski because he scored 23 points out of 6 for 9 out of three last year against the Panthers and he went in again tonight with 11. But Notre Dame went five plus deep and Pitt only appeared in glimpses, with Justin Champagnie ahead with 20 points and 11 rebounds (this despite a four-point first half) and Xavier Johnson with 17 points, five rebounds and four assists in perhaps his most efficient front-to-back performance of the year.

And yet … It wasn’t enough. Not even close by – because five is bigger than two.

I had to ask Gibbs about all those clean looks from deep after this – his team tried 27 triples in total – to find some answers:

Do you hear that?

“Just let my teammates do the work for me,” Gibbs said. “I think that the beauty of our attack is that it is a constant, offensive attack. Everyone gets a chance. Everyone is going to take a look. And just be ready to step in and hit. That’s something that Coach has always done preaching since I am here. And just keep it up and let everyone do the work. “

It may not be literal, but would that be better suited to what Capel said?

Notre Dame has a basis, a history, a level of experience and trust, and it all took place beautifully in these 40 minutes. Their start five tonight: graduate student, senior, sophomore, senior, senior.

Compare that with Pitt – sophomore student, sophomore student, sophomore student, first-year student, graduate student – and the picture becomes clear.

From the three of Notre Dame to the work on the attacking glass – where they collected 15 of their 40 plates – to those late alleys, the Fighting Irish presented everything that completes a team, that chemistry born of experience that contributes To play crucial victories in ACC.

“It’s just hard, even their five men, Mooney, when he plays the five, he can shoot three, so it was like we really couldn’t go down (someone),” said Champagnie.

Quite fitting that he was their five men, right?

Because five is – yes, yes, you get it now …

