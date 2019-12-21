Pitt Panthers exploits Binghamton – without two digits of Xavier Johnson

Loading...

Pitt destroyed poor Binghamton, 79-53On Friday night at the Petersen Event Center, and, man, it must have felt good for these Panthers.

The words could explain. But I'm just going to leave this here, sound and everything, so you get the full audiovisual impact:

Do you hear them? Do you see them?

No, the two players are not making the play on the court, that is KJ Marshall drive and get lost and Samson George cleaning the glass for two, but all those familiar faces in the bank.

Au & # 39; Diese Toney He's jumping off his shoes. Xavier Johnson He slides in his seat with a smile that stretches towards Monday. Ryan Murphy whip your towel and Justin Champagnie look both ways before crossing the threshold to happiness after victory.

It was exactly what this young Panthers team needed: a blowout on a lower opponent.

So, of course, I had to run the post-game press conference with that:

Hope for?

That was much more measured and calculated. I would even say it was a … reasonable reaction, nothing at all like the enthusiasm I saw as the game came to an end. And that answer, from freshman Champagnie no less, was perfect.

All he did in this game was to add 14 points, 10 rebounds, one block and two steals in 30 minutes of play. He cut and diced the Binghamton area all night, and the opposition had no answers. To make things even sweeter for Champagnie, he did all this after scoring only nine points combined in his last three games.

He had eight of those in Pitt's last competition, a victory against northern Illinois.

So yes. This was necessary for him.

"It's a bit difficult [to be in a depression] because then it's like you're missing and getting into your head. You lose confidence, but you just have to run with that," Champagnie said. "… During the past week, I was in the gym with the coach. I kept shooting just to regain my confidence. I just [had to] see a couple of them come in and build it again."

That kind of composure of a freshman is rare, and it becomes particularly intriguing if one considers that he did his job against a Binghamton area defense at night. The area may not force so much pressure to the front, but it requires a precise and calculated attack plan, with and without the ball, and Champagnie showed up Friday night.

"One of the things that an area can do is that it can slow it down and make you think." Jeff Capel He said after the game.

Usually, it is when a freshman will find himself in trouble. The university game is still new, the moment is bigger than ever and now you have to process, think and decide immediately what the next move will be.

Champagnie, however, sailed the challenge beautifully.

"Justin, in high school, was more of a mid-range slasher, around the basket," Capel said. "That's how he was. We've tried to expand and make him play a little more on the perimeter and feel comfortable shooting three. We need to take him to where he's constantly doing three."

OK, let's freeze this great victory with an X factor between the conversation points.

Pitt won by a billion, of course. They dominated the battle of the rotation, forcing 27 while generating only 11 of them, nine of them in a second half almost meaningless.

Four players, Champagnie, McGowens, Murphy and Toney, scored in double figures.

Notably absent there?

Yes. Johnson

He finished with nine points in 3-by-6 shots along with four rebounds, six assists and three turnovers in 32 minutes. And he was smiling and loving every second.

Do you think it feels good for him, the star of the show that sometimes feels the weight of this team on his shoulders? That Pitt can win without a gigantic effort from his star point guard is a big deal, one that Capel recognized after the game.

"One of the things we talked about especially with him and Trey is that you need these other guys," Capel said. "There is a lot of attention in them for what they did last year and their reputation as players, and that reputation was won by how they played last year … So that we can score 79 points tonight without him being in double figures – certainly It was good to see Ryan Murphy make some shots in the second half. So again, we are going to continue working. We are going to keep plugging in to this. Our boys have had very, very good attitudes up to this point. "

In the end, this great victory to move to 9-3 just before Christmas feels like the perfect gift for Capel and his squad.

"It was a good victory for us for the holidays," Capel said. "I thought we did some good things in this game … After the first four minutes of the first half, I thought we were really good for the rest of the half. I think that in the downtime of children under 16 we had two losses of ball ". We had two at halftime. So we value the ball. We entered a better offensive rhythm and were able to create something offensive from our defense. "

