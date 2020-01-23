Pitt leads Boston College with Ryan Murphy - and learns a valuable lesson

“Well, that’s how we established it.”

The sarcasm flowed freely from Jeff Capel as he climbed the podium after Pitt 74-72 victory over Boston College on Wednesday evening at the Petersen Events Center. Because in this one, even Salvador Dali might have backed off and said, “Hey, let’s do things a little more traditionally, huh?”

But this Pitt Panthers 2019-2020 team is not “normal”. Or “easy”. They induce stress for Capel and his staff at each turn, a point illustrated in a few quick bullet points:

Boston College – The 10-point underdogs arrive – took a 14-point lead with 3:21 remaining in the first half

Pitt cut the score to five at half time, and regained the lead only three minutes after the start of the second half.

Boston College took it over halfway through half time, only to get Pitt back up on the ensuing possession

Pitt climbed 10, 65-55, with 4:22 left in the game …

… but Boston College tied at 72 with 12 seconds left

If you beg them to color the lines right now, no one would blame you. The track changed eight times throughout the game and was tied four more times. There was nothing easy or relaxing about this victory. Or on this team in general. It’s stress and chaos, the fans standing inside the Pete – and then:

The

It’s a sweet relief, courtesy of a pull-up from Ryan Murphy. Murphy starts the sequence with the ball, blocked at 72 with less than 10 seconds, and he is immediately trapped by Derryck Thornton and Jairus Hamilton. He is doing the dishes Justin Champagnie, who takes two dribbles and gathers beyond half the area, to give it directly to Murphy in the middle of the race.

Dribble. Dribble.

Stroke.

You’d better believe that I was asking him questions about this sequence after this one:

“We have to score,” Murphy replied when I asked what was going on in his head in the last few seconds. “I just have to make a good shot, and I’m working on that shot every day. So I felt comfortable. Justin gave me a good pass, the tall man kept backing away and I thought,” Shoot it. “”

Then?

“I knew he was going to come in once he left my hand.”

With a flick of the wrist, these are ACC’s consecutive victories for Pitt for the first time since February 2017, when they beat Boston College and Syracuse in consecutive competitions. The team is now 13-6 overall, including a 4-4 conference mark, and it all adds up to that bigger picture that Capel so loves to reference.

Like when he said that after Wednesday’s victory:

“This is the first time that we have won two in a row in this program in a long time,” said Capel. “I don’t know the exact date or when it was, but I know it’s not been two years, maybe a few years. So I’m happy with that, and we can’t wait to go on the road.” “

And as tempting as clinging to this brutal departure from Pitt, it’s easy to explain. Boston College had hits in the first half – 48% of them, to be exact, including 6 of 11 (55%) beyond the arc.

Not really. That’s it. This Golden Eagles team averaged 40% of the field and 29% of the depth. It was an unusually strong performance in the first 20 minutes.

“We were shooting,” Boston College head coach Jim Christian said of this first half spent abusing the Pitt area. “We played Georgia Tech, we played Syracuse and we shot like, I don’t know, six for 1000. We shot, man. When the guys shoot, you look a lot better against an area . It’s not rocket science sometimes. ”

“Give them credit, Boston College,” added Capel. “They were a team that hadn’t shot the ball well for three, and they stepped up and made six three in the first half. I think they made 10 for the game. And some of the guys that we didn’t mind initially took a step forward and made trios for them. ”

Shoot, put points on the board. It’s that simple. Unsurprisingly, Boston College regressed to its average, achieving just 4 of 13 (31%) three in the second half, while Pitt caught fire, shooting 62% overall from the field and 57% from the depths.

Things get more complicated, however, once Pitt hangs on. For a young and growing program, the dynamics of playing in advance have not yet fully settled.

“Our tendency is towards relaxation,” said Capel. “I think we had a 10 point lead and we gave up on an offensive rebound basket, then at another point we had a 10 point lead, we actually got a stop and a rebound, and we had someone in transition, but we threw the ball away and they hit a three. ”

Here, Capel is entirely responsible for it – and he’s already figuring out a way to fix the problem.

“We have to work on it more in practice,” he said. “This is something that I need to spend a little more time on in play situations … As a staff, we need to do a better job of helping our guys in these situations. We have been working on play situations a lot at the start of the season. We haven’t done it for a while, so it’s something that – because obviously showing it on tape, watching it on tape, doing it, what we all do the days coming back from the movie after each game, I should say … It doesn’t work, so we have to go to the gym and do more of these situations. ”

It’s enormous. Pitt lost his lead – notably against Wake Forest and Louisville at home – and they have generally shown “panic” in clutch situations this season. But not tonight. If Capel and society can find a way to capture this spark, feed it and help it grow, this team will not stop at just four or five conference wins this season.

And it might even look like a coloring inside the lines along the way.

