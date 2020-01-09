Pitt exorcises ACC demons - and, yes, it got scary - in victory over North Carolina

Loading...

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Eric Hamilton emerges from the visitor’s locker room into the depths of the Dean Smith Center, headphones on, sweat zipped in a cocoon full of heather gray.

Its 6 foot 9 inch 230 pound frame points to the exit – up to Jeff Capel the landmark.

Capel grabs Hamilton and brings him closer for a quick word of encouragement, and, yes, there is also fun here. They’re just out of earshot, but body language says it all: Capel helps him soak up this sweet and sweet victory, and rightly so. Moments earlier, this Panthers team crowned an upset return against the University of North Carolina Tar Heels, 73-65, in front of so many dazed shades of baby blue.

It was Pitt’s first ACC road victory since February 8, 2017, and the program’s first victory in Chapel Hill, N.C., since … never.

“I’m proud of our guys,” said Capel, stepping onto the podium after the final buzzer. “It has been very emotional, I guess, four days since our last game.”

Precisely 18 words after his post-match press conference, Capel said it all. In the past, Capel mentioned that there was “no rear view mirror”, but take a look from the steering wheel of this Panthers season and take a look for a second.

You see?

It’s that awful loss of Wake Forest at home at the Petersen Events Center on Saturday, on the team’s trail. That one was ugly. And avoidable. And frustrating. In addition to dropping the team to 10-4 and 1-2 in conference, it made something worse … It persisted.

“To come here on the road and face adversity …

Yeah, coach. What happened after those first 20 minutes?

“And to get out of it, then in the second half, to play the defense like we did and to execute on the attacking side like we did, that’s really who our team has been for a good part of the season, “concluded Capel. “And the thing we just talked about is what is necessary to win in this league and become a good basketball team and become a winning program.”

You know what else to win at ACC and “become a good basketball team”? This image at the top of this article.

It is Trey McGowensPitt’s top-down starter, sophomore, leaping on a loose ball like a – forgive me for that – hungry Panther. Only, just when he takes possession, he calmly calls time out.

And that’s all.

Nothing special. Nothing heroic. There is no highlight to be found from this piece. It wasn’t a game changing dunk or three point pointer – just a clever and clever game from McGowens to allow his team to regroup and reset in a crucial moment, up from 64-58, with 4:50 to enter. the game.

That’s exactly what McGowens didn’t do against Wake Forest, a point I raised with him after this one:

“I mean, the biggest thing the coach emphasized throughout the game was to stay together and stay locked up and not fight,” said McGowens.

Wait, wait. There is something important there. But I want you to hear it from the other half of Pitt’s star duo, Xavier Johnson, also.

Maybe no one was in the hot seat like Johnson after this loss to Wake Forest. In Capel’s words, his team “panicked” at the end of the match, forcing bad shots and not recognizing the games necessary to ensure the victory of his team. Johnson and McGowens combined to go 1 for 5 on the stretch in this one, but Johnson, in particular, broke a brick on the stretch that literally upset Capel.

Johnson also knows:

“This [defeat against Wake Forest] was huge,” Johnson told me. “I made a stupid decision at the end of the match. I know I made it. This is something I have to pass on [of]. Because I have more games left.”

But this piece didn’t just happen. He lingered.

There is still this word. There is a defeat, then a conference opponent is smothered at home, giving him a 16 point lead and melting the hearts of fans in the process. The latter stings just a little more.

Johnson felt it.

“For the [first] comeback, I fought a lot,” said Johnson of the Wake Forest loss after that game. “… I received a text from the coach afterwards, he said to me:” Bro, you must be yourself. “He sent me a little clip of The Lion King who says, “If you look at the past, you can either walk away from it or learn from it.” And I told him that I will learn from it and continue. ”

Johnson “learned lessons”, scoring 6 for 11 for 17 points and three assists in this one. His team was over-20 with him on the field, the greatest positive impact of any player in it by this metric. But let’s go back to McGowens’ comment – “the coach was stressed throughout the match” – and Johnson’s funny Lion King anecdote.

Consider all of this against this comment by Capel when I asked him about the intangible assets on display for his team tonight. He preaches by playing “intelligently” and “together”. So how was it displayed in this road victory?

“We saw a unit,” said Capel. “I’ve seen guys trust each other and make the right game, whatever the right game. And the game will tell you what it’s based on what the defense does. And our guys did it.”

Just like McGowens jumping on that loose ball and calling time out, Capel touches on all of those things that didn’t happen in Pitt’s last game – that ugly, sticky loss at Wake Forest.

Only now is there a break for some savoring. Because Pitt executed.

And they did it against the Tar Heels of the University of North Carolina.

“It means a lot,” Justin Champagnie said after the match. “We just had a tough loss against Wake Forest. And for us, coming here to their place and taking the” W “is a big step forward for us, and it gives us a lot of confidence.”

That’s growth. I want to know why Pitt announced a two-year contract extension for Capel before Wednesday’s match?

You just saw it.

To continue reading, log into your account: