Phoebe Waller-Bridge continued its award ceremony for ‘Fleabag’, a winner at the Emmy’s and the Golden Globes. Waller-Bridge added a SAG victory for the best female actor in a comedy series and took a moment to reflect on the show’s parade of accolades.

“This whole thing has really been a dream, and if I wake up tomorrow and find out it was exactly that, thank you,” Waller-Bridge said. “It has been the most beautiful dream.”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” also continued to win the best comedy series ensemble for the second consecutive year, along with Tony Shalhoub for the best male actor in a comedy series. But when they accepted the ensemble prize, Alex Borstein said the show had voted for “Fleabag.”

“Frankly, this makes no sense,” said Borstein. “” Fleabag “is brilliant.”

Among the films competing for the best honor of the screen actors, the best ensemble, Oscar heavyweights are “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” and “The Irishman”. They compete with “Parasite” (only the second nominee for a foreign language after “Life” Is Beautiful “, who got a nod in 1999),” Jojo Rabbit “and” Bombshell. “

Because actors make up the largest percentage of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, their choices are closely monitored. But in the last two years, the SAG ensemble winner has not achieved the best photo: “Black Panther” last year and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” in 2018.

Two of the best contenders this year at the Oscars – “Joker”, more a one-man show; and ‘1917’, more praised for his technical insight – were not nominated for the best ensemble. On Saturday, “1917” won the highest award at the highly predictive Producers Guild Awards, which line 21 of the last 30 years with the final winner of the best photo.

Robert De Niro was honored with the lifelong performance prize of the guild. Prizes for stunt ensemble were announced for the ceremony, with prizes for Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” and “Game of Thrones” from HBO.

The show is broadcast live on TNT and TBS from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Jake Coyle, The Associated Press