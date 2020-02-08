‘Pitch Perfect’ star Ben Platt wins the honor of Hasty Pudding at Harvard

The latest awards from Ben Platt are pitch perfect. The award-winning actor and musician are honored by the famous Hasty Pudding Theatricals of Harvard University as his 2020 man of the year. At 26, Platt is the youngest recipient in the 54-year history of the prize, awarded annually by the company dating back to the late 18th century. Platt receives his pudding pot late Friday with a festive roast. A performance of “Mean Ghouls”, the second production of Hasty Pudding, including women in the cast, follows. Hasty Pudding co-producer Natalie Needle said this week that Platt was chosen “because of the incredible impact he has had on Broadway and in Hollywood at such a young age.” Platt won a Tony in 2017 for “Best Evan Hansen,” while the cast recording took the Grammy home for the best music theater album and a Daytime Emmy for his performance on “The Today Show”. Platt is also known for his role as Benji Applebaum in the films “Pitch Perfect” and “Pitch Perfect 2.” He is currently filming the second season of the Netflix series “The Politician”, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination last season. in the film “Run This Town”, which premiered at last year’s SXSW Film Festival and will be released this spring, and will play in the film adaptation of the musical “Merrily We Roll Along” by Stephen Sondheim. Also a musician, Platt’s debut album “Sing To Me Instead” was released last year. Former winners of the Man of the Year are Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro and Harrison Ford. The Man of the Year last year was Milo Ventimiglia The ‘Woman of the Year 2020’ by Hasty Pudding, Elizabeth Banks, was honored last week.

